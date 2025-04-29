Fitness coach says you should eat these 16 foods to get rid of fat, bloating and fatigue: Ginger to lemon water

If your aim is fat loss, getting rid of bloating and enjoying fatigue-free days, according to fitness and weight loss coach Jerry Tamfu, you need to add around 16 foods to your diet. Foods you need to include in your diet to get rid of fat, bloating and fatigue. (Shutterstock)

On April 18, in an Instagram post, Jerry revealed food items that help eliminate fat, bloating, and fatigue, and also shared the reason why you should be eating them. The list features food items ranging from leafy greens, bone broth, oats, and lemon water. Let's check out the items the weight loss coach shared.

16 foods to eliminate fat, bloating, and fatigue

1. Greek yoghurt (plain, unsweetened)

Why: It is high in protein and probiotics, which support digestion and reduce bloat.

2. Berries (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries)

Why: Berries are low-sugar, high-antioxidant fruits that help fight inflammation and sweet cravings.

3. Avocados

Why: Avocados are packed with healthy fats and potassium. Consuming them reduces water retention and supports sustained energy.

4. Leafy greens (spinach, kale, arugula and more)

Why: Leafy greens are nutrient-dense, low-calorie, and packed with fibre and magnesium to beat fatigue.

5. Salmon or sardines

Why: Rich in omega-3s, salmon or sardines help reduce belly fat and support brain energy.

6. Eggs (whole)

Why: Eggs are a nutrient powerhouse with protein and healthy fats to keep you full and energised.

7. Chia seeds or flaxseeds

Why: Chia seeds or flaxseeds are high in fibre and omega-3s, which makes them great for digestion and reducing bloating.

8. Oats (steel-cut or rolled)

Why: Oats are slow-digesting carbs. They provide steady energy and blood sugar control.

9. Ginger

Why: Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory that aids digestion and reduces bloat.

10. Green tea or matcha

Why: Green tea or matcha are natural fat-burning compounds with gentle caffeine to fight fatigue.

11. Bone broth

Why: Rich in collagen and electrolytes, bone broth supports gut health and hydration.

12. Cucumber

Why: Its high water content helps reduce puffiness and keeps you hydrated.

13. Quinoa

Why: A complete plant-based protein with fibre and slow carbs for stable energy.

14. Sauerkraut or kimchi

Why: Sauerkraut or kimchi are fermented foods that promote gut health and reduce belly bloat.

15. Almonds or walnuts (in moderation)

Why: Nuts like walnuts or almonds are healthy fats with protein, which helps curb cravings and keep you satiated.

16. Lemon water

Why: Lemon water boosts digestion, supports liver detox, and hydrates your system early in the day.

Weight loss exercises

While nutrition is essential to lose weight or burn fat, exercise also plays a significant role. Check out this fat loss workout guide shared by weight loss coach Karishma Yadav, which targets the lower belly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.