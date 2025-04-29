Breast cancer survivor runs marathon topless to raise awareness: ‘These scars saved my life. Why would I hide them?'

In 2022, 51-year-old Louise Bernadette Butcher was training for the London Marathon when she was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer. The news of cancer broke the marathoner. But it didn't crumble her spirit. Six weeks after her mastectomy and three days after radiotherapy, she ran the marathon. And now, she runs topless to create awareness about cancer and empower people who go through the same struggles. Breast cancer survivor, Louise Bernadette Butcher, runs during the London marathon.

Breast cancer survivor runs topless in marathon

On April 29, Louise posted photos and videos of her running the London Marathon topless. The breast cancer survivor received immense love from her followers for taking the bold step and for raising awareness around cancer. One comment read, “In awe, you are amazing. Well done in the heat as well. Unreal.” Another said, “Louise, you’re a stone-cold legend!!! Amazing work.”

A cancer survivor wrote, “As someone who had an AFC following a double mastectomy six months ago following a cancer diagnosis, it’s inspiring to see someone else who looks the same and who celebrates it!” A user commented, “You are such an important person sharing a wonderful message to all women.”

'The scars saved my life. Why would I hide them?'

Recently, Louis appeared on the British programme This Morning without a shirt and opened up about her experience of running topless in marathons. On April 22, their Instagram page posted a snippet from her interview. She said, “I'm passionate about what I do, and I've worked so hard to get these messages out there…This is just going to empower so many women.”

When pointed out that she wanted to do the interview exactly as she is, Louise said, “Yes, because this is what I'm about. It's about being your authentic self and owning your scars. The beauty in these scars. They saved my life. Why would I want to hide them?”

Elaborating on her experience of running topless in the marathon, she added, “It's a mix of empowerment and tears of joy. There were women crying…It was just phenomenal. The people last year were like magic. They were cheering, and there was no pity there, nothing. Because you can't pity someone running a marathon, can you?”