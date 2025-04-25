Viral Korean diet promises fat loss, muscle retention in 4 weeks. Here's how it works

A new Korean diet is going viral as it claims to cause rapid weight loss in just four weeks. The program known as the “Switch On Diet” was created by Dr. Yong-Woo Park, who has been treating obesity for 33 years. It “aims to return metabolic abnormalities to normal weight through 4 weeks of practice,” promoting fat loss and muscle mass retention. Viral Switch-On Diet promises rapid fat loss and muscle retention in four weeks

How does the Switch On Diet work?

The Switch On Diet focuses on intermittent fasting and gut health optimisation. It involves protein-heavy meals and optimal hydration, according to New York Post.

The basic rules of the diet include drinking eight glasses or two litres of water, getting at least six hours of sleep, taking nutritional supplements, practising 10-14 hours of intermittent fasting, performing high-intensity workouts at least four times a week, and having dinner four hours before bedtime.

The program also limits caffeine intake and consumption of alcohol, processed foods and sugar. Additionally, carbohydrates are also restricted to allow the body to enter a state of ketosis. The Switch On Diet is bifurcated into four weeks, each representing a different phase of the program.

Week 1 - Detox and Gut Cleanse

Week 1 is focused on detox and gut cleanse. Participants are required to consume protein shakes four times a day for three days, probiotics on an empty stomach, and at least an hour of walking.

Food items that can be consumed are: cabbage, cucumbers, broccoli, tofu, and unsweetened yoghurt. In the next four days, participants may consume fish, chicken, pork, eggs, or low-fat beef, while flour, dairy, and coffee aren't permitted.

Week 2 - Intermittent Fasting

In the second week, participants are required to fast for one day for 24 hours. The fast should be broken with a high-protein dinner.

The next set of food intake includes a daily lineup of two protein shakes, low-carb meals including rice, vegetables for lunch, and a no-carb dinner, high protein dinner.

Nuts, white rice, legumes, and a cup of black coffee. As muscle recovery is the main aim, high-intensity workouts are to be avoided on fast days.

Weeks 3 and 4 - Emphasise Fat burn

The last two weeks involve extended fasting periods to enhance fat burn. In Week 3, two non-consecutive 24-hour fasting periods are to be followed, and in the fourth week, three are required.

Two shakes a day and two low-carb meals, including pumpkins, cherry tomatoes, chestnuts, and berries, are to be consumed. However, carb-dense foods like sweet potatoes and bananas are good for post-exercise.

Maintenance

Even after the program is finished, participants must maintain their results with a 24-hour fast and a 14-hour fast window once a week.