Forget supplements! These 5 Ayurvedic rituals, from detox teas to yogic breathing, are secret to supercharged immunity

Each day, our bodies fight various elements including work-related stress, pollution and other environmental contaminants or lifestyle factors such as junk food, lack of proper sleep among other things. To combat this, maintaining strong immunity is essential. Boost your body's natural defenses with these 5 Ayurvedic immunity tips.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rini Vohra Shrivastava, Scientific Advisor at Maharishi Ayurveda, shared, “Ayurveda, India’s 5,000-year-old wellness treasure – that global health experts have now taken fancy to– explains that immunity is not just about fighting infections. It is about maintaining harmony between the body, mind and lifestyle.”

She explained, “A strong gut ensures better health, sustained energy and overall well-being. Ayurveda emphasises the importance of nurturing your Ojas (vital energy) and keeping your Agni (digestive fire) strong, both of which, are essential for optimal body functions and boosts immunity.”

A strong digestive system ensures better immunity. Dr Rini Vohra Shrivastava elaborated, “The right nourishment serves as medicine, detoxification removes toxins, and balanced digestion supports vitality - making Ayurveda an effective and holistic way to enhance the body’s natural defenses.”

She recommended five Ayurvedic immunity-boosting tips to incorporate into your daily routine:

1. Hydrate with warm/hot water and detox teas

Hydration plays a crucial role in detoxification and maintaining digestive health, both vital for a strong immune system. Drinking warm water with lemon and honey in the morning helps flush out ama (toxins) and stimulates Agni (digestive fire). Herbal teas such as blend of cumin, coriander, and fennel (CCF tea) support digestion and help in detoxification, reducing bloating and keeping the Agni active. Additionally, sipping lemon-honey water is helpful for flushing out toxins and aiding detoxification, keeping the body active and energetic.

Green tea helps boost immunity and detoxify the body too.(Pexels)

2. Include immunity boosting spices in your meals

Ayurveda recognises the importance of incorporating specific spices into your daily meals, which stimulate digestion and aid the detoxification process. Including spices like turmeric, black pepper, ginger and cinnamon in your meals helps in boosting immunity naturally. These spices have anti-inflammatory properties, further supporting the body’s natural detox pathways. They also help revive appetite and support digestive health, especially after indulgent meals. Adding them to daily meals—such as soups, stews, or warm milk—can help improve metabolism and fortify the body's defense mechanisms.

Make use of spices and herbs to build your immunity.(Shutterstock)

3. Consume seasonal and warm foods

According to Ayurveda, any food that transforms quickly into ojas is good for immunity. If food creates ama, it's bad for immunity. Food becomes more digestible when you cook it, but overcooking can lead to nutrient loss and the food reduces its immune-boosting effect. The food should be soft and easy to chew. Foods like khichdi, soups, and stews provide warmth and nourishment, especially during colder months. Avoiding processed, stale, and cold foods and consuming warm, freshly cooked meals supports better digestion, which directly supports immunity by keeping the gut healthy.

4. Support gut health with buttermilk and herbs

A well-functioning gut is central to strong immunity. The humble Chaach or Chaas (buttermilk) is a light, digestion-friendly drink that soothes the stomach and aids in detoxification. Drinking buttermilk after lunch helps digestion, reduces bloating, and replenishes the gut with healthy bacteria. A simple addition to your diet, it can work wonders in settling your digestive issues, especially after heavy festival meals or even dining out. Similarly, taking Triphala at night promotes detoxification. Triphala or Triphala Rose are known for their gentle, yet effective, cleansing properties. Ayurveda also recommends Rasayanas and rejuvenative formulations which strengthen immunity, enhance vitality, and provide long-term protection against seasonal illnesses.

5. Follow restorative practices

Ayurveda teaches one that mental health and immunity are deeply connected. In addition to diet, restorative habits such as Yoga, pranayama (yogic breathing) and Transcendental meditation regulate stress hormones and balance the doshas. Proper sleep, mindful eating and regular bodily movements also support the building of immunity by keeping the overall physical and mental balance.

Researchers suggest there could be significant improvement in symptoms of depression and anxiety in medicated patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) who participate in breathing technique known as Sudarshan Kriya yoga.(Shutterstock)

Dr Rini Vohra Shrivastava claimed, “Ayurveda offers a timeless, holistic approach to strengthening immunity by nurturing the delicate balance between body, mind and lifestyle. Far beyond just warding off infections, this ancient practice emphasizes the importance of cultivating vitality and supporting digestion, ensuring not only good immunity but also a harmonious state of overall well-being. It’s a path to vibrant health, rooted in balance and mindful living.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.