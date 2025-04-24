Shobhaa De’s daughter reveals diet and fitness secrets for 42 kg weight loss: 'My only form of exercise...'

Columnist Shobhaa De's daughter Anandita De has posted about her wellness journey on social media. Since August 2024, Anandita, who is a digital creator, has continued to slim down by combining disciplined eating with regular exercise. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anandita emphasised walking as a key component of her fitness routine. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals fitness secrets for impressive physique Anandita De has shared details of her diet and workout with HT Lifestyle. (Instagram/ Anandita De)

How did Anandita lose weight?

Anandita said that back in the day she 'tried all the fancy equipment', TRX, boxing, weight lifting, and even 'used to hire all the top-notch fitness trainers to work out' with her. But now, she only relies on walking to burn calories and lose weight.

She said, “I work out in the morning as well as in the evening, I’ve been a clinical anxiety patient and insomniac since 2018 so working out in the evening aids with my sleep hygiene and regulated hours of rest to in order to follow my routine for the next day... I walk every day, and that’s my only form of exercise. 1.5 hours in the morning and 1 hour in the evening. Daily. Without fail. It’s all mind over body. My mind shift has changed 100 percent from August 2024 to the present. I have zero to the most minimal amount of off or recovery days. No weekly offs. Only if it’s that time of the month and I’m having the worst menstrual cramps.”

In fact, Anandita revealed that by addressing underlying hormonal imbalances and adopting a healthy lifestyle to lose over 40 kg weight in around 8 months, she was able to regulate her menstrual cycle. She said, “I’m very proud to state that I never used to get my monthly period cycles for years on end because of the obesity levels despite my parents and me getting all my medical parameters frequently checked. Very proud yet humbled to mention that I now do.”

Anandita's weight loss was achieved primarily through a combination of exercise and a focus on healthy, balanced meals rather than following a specific diet.

She said, “I’m on not any diet. I’ve not gone to any health specialist or nutritionist. Just used my common sense. I eat sensibly. I just completely avoid all the refined foods, including flour. From being someone who used to eat nearly a whole packet of chocolate chip cookies for breakfast along with drinking my coffee every morning to now simply drinking my morning staple, one cup of coffee without any accompaniments ever since my wellness program began in August 2024, I’ve come a long way.”

What weight loss diet does Anandita follow?

While Anandita follows a strict diet to maintain her physical appearance and aid her weight loss and overall health, she spoke out against diet culture, and emphasised the importance of sustainable lifestyle changes over restrictive dieting.

She said, “I don’t believe in starvation. I believe in mindful eating and portion control. I also have a stickler-like personality, and when I want something, I get it, just like when I wanted to reverse my type 2 diabetes. I managed to do so in just under two months of starting my wellness journey, which was August 2024. Since then, there’s been no room for temptation.”

Sharing details of the changes she has made to her daily diet, she added: “I’m a chapati eater and that too I abstain from lathering any added oil, clarified butter, ghee. I’ve tried getting into the latest fads of eating millets like jowhar (sorghum) bajra (pearl millet) and almond flour etc., but they don’t agree with me and I find them very heavy on my stomach lining. I personally stay clear of any form of deep-fried food. No pasta/ pizzas for me. I used to love eating French fries, but I’ve given up eating potatoes. I don’t indulge in any fizzy drinks. I’m completely off alcohol and it’s universally known that sugar is the biggest killer. If I really want to eat something sweet, I indulge in a fruit or an occasional date. Natural sugars once in a while are alright!”

A positive mindset can help stay motivated

What is Anandita's message to those trying to get in shape? She believes that having a strong motivation to lose weight can drive success. “Just be super consistent with your diet and exercise routine. Personally ever since I started my wellness journey. I take each day as it comes and that’s worked tremendously for me. One may not see the results instantly, but I truly believe that if sometimes it takes time to attain results, that means it will be less likely to gain the lost weight in the future. My favourite statement to quote is ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’. Be patient and diligently follow a set routine you’ve set yourself. The body is an amazing tool. Once you give yourself daily commands, it’s amazing what insane results can be generated by this phenomenal and one of a kind asset,” Anandita said.

What does Anandita eat in a day?

She said, “For breakfast, I switch it (her morning coffee) up – either I will have fruits on its own, half a cup of home-cooked oats without sugar, maybe a pinch of salt or porridge, I may switch it up with a very lightly tossed/ no oil poha (flattened rice). Once again I state it’s all about portion control. For dinner, I eat a lean meat protein, or chapati and maybe a vegetable cooked with minimal oil.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.