Shobha De’s daughter ‘proud’ of 40 kg weight loss in 7 months; recalls feeling she could 'have a cardiac arrest anytime'

Columnist Shobhaa De's daughter Anandita De's weight loss journey is truly inspiring. She shared how she feels 'highly emotional' following her drastic 40 kg weight loss. Alongside her before-and-after weight loss photos she shared in an Instagram post on April 14, Anandita, who is a 'freelance writer', documented how she shed the extra kilos in less than 8 months, and how her transformation goes beyond physical health. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ Shobha De’s daughter Anandita De gets honest about her weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Anandita De)

‘Proud yet very humbling moment for me’

In her post titled, '40 kilos down', Anandita shared several new and old pictures of herself enjoying her meals and posing with her parents at parties, writing, “The earlier me – prior to the start of my wellness journey on August 23, 2024.” In her caption, she wrote, “I write this with my eyes being heavy with unshed tears because this is a highly emotional, proud yet very humbling moment for me.”

She then shared some key aspects of her weight loss journey, writing, “I cannot believe I’ve changed my lifestyle narrative in under just 7.5 months!! What a significantly huge mindset shift. Someone for the last few years who was highly defiant and on edge because of having to deal with my inner demons of gaining a monstrous amount of weight.”

Check out her post:

‘My cortisol levels were going through the roof’

Anandita then narrated the health issues she faced: “My cortisol levels were going through the roof. I could barely walk a few steps without getting out of breath; thankfully, due to my DE-LY steps routine, I walk at the speed of lightning today. Earlier I most certainly couldn’t climb stairs. This trip to the EU. I was staying in a gorgeous hotel without a lift – I could mark the huge difference in my speed of getting up and down without feeling as if I would have a cardiac arrest anytime there and then. Until I began my wellness journey I had severe sleep apnea, an insomniac. I would constantly have a persistent cough. Due to being diabetic, I had developed skin tags, and the colour of my complexion had become several shades darker than my original skin colour.”

She also shared details of her 'no alcohol and added sugar' diet and wrote, “Yesterday, I was so pleased to realise my skin is so clear and, in fact, thanks to the glorious European sun. I have a natural red tint now! Also, it’s thanks to eating clean and right/no alcohol/ added sugars.”

Anandita added that her weight loss 'is very much about personality development and an all-rounded wellness journey rather than making this about a superficial vanity project'.

Trying to lose weight but seeing no results? Click here to learn about the five foods that should never be on your plate. Need more weight loss tips? Click here to know how weight loss while ‘eating a simple, vegetarian south Indian diet’ is possible if you make these four changes to your diet, according to a nutritionist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.