Fitness coach says 'eating same meals every day is a weight loss hack', shares how to shed 9 kg in 90 days

Focusing on building good habits can be a more effective and sustainable approach to achieving overall health and wellness. By establishing consistent routines, and eating at similar times and consuming similar meals can help regulate your appetite and metabolism, online fitness coach Dan Go shared in an Instagram post on April 20. Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes Eating the same meals at the same time every day can be a helpful weight loss hack. Here's why. (Representative picture: Freepik)

'Instead of chasing weight loss, chase good habits'

Dan said, “Eating the same meals every day is a low-key weight loss hack. Eating the same meals, doing the same workouts, going to bed at the same time: getting fit is about doing the boring things consistently. The same things that make you look good (exercise, sleep, nutrition, mindset) are the the same things that make you feel good. Instead of chasing weight loss, chase good habits: eating at similar times, eating similar meals every day, waking up and sleeping at the same times, getting stronger using the same workouts.”

Check out his post:

How to lose 9 kg in 90 days?

In his post, Dan also listed '10 boring things that you will help you drop 20 pounds (9 kg) in 90 days', saying, “They aren't sexy, but they work.”

According to Dan, these are:

1. Walk

2. Sleep

3. Drink water

4. Lift weights

5. Eat real foods

6. Avoid alcohol

7. Eat high protein

8. Use small plates

9. Don't drink calories

10. Eat your meals mindfully

How to improve your life in 24 hours?

Dan also shared a ‘great rule for eating’: “No meals after 6 pm. We need boundaries, and most bad diet decisions come at night. This also benefits your digestion and circadian rhythm.” He added, "The older you get, the more you realise the value of simple things like going to sleep early, eating similar meals, having an exercise routine, long walks in nature, and drinking water. They are not boring; they make life fuller."

He further shared tips on ‘how to improve your life in 24 hours’, saying:

1. Do hard workouts

2. Have the hard conversations

3. Take a walk outside without your phone

4. Eat 3 single-ingredient nutrient-dense meals

5. Start a project you have been procrastinating on

More weight loss hacks

In a 2024 Instagram post, nutritionist and weight loss coach Renu Rakheja, shared how something as simple as cutting down on empty liquid calories and adding more protein to your diet can help you lose weight. Click here to know her '10 weight loss hacks that actually work'.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.