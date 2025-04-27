Menu Explore
Stuck with stubborn lower belly fat? Weight loss coach shares 4 diet and workout tricks that 'actually work'

BySanya Panwar
Apr 27, 2025 07:50 AM IST

Focus on building muscle mass through strength training exercises, which can help increase metabolism and burn belly fat. Here's what else you can do.

Wondering what can you do to fix the way your stomach sticks out in your jeans? Stubborn lower belly fat can be challenging to tackle, but with the right combination of diet and workout strategies, you can achieve your goals. In a video she posted on Instagram on April 4, online weight loss coach Karishma Yadav shared some tips that might help reduce belly fat. She also shared a list of exercises for targetting lower belly fat and demonstrated her workout in the video. Also read | Want a flat tummy? Fitness trainer shares 5 tips to help lose belly fat: ‘Avoid drinking your calories’

Karishma Yadav has shared a workout video targetting belly fat reduction. (Instagram/ Karishma Yadav)
Karishma Yadav has shared a workout video targetting belly fat reduction. (Instagram/ Karishma Yadav)

‘Hate lower belly fat?’

She said, “Hate lower belly fat? If you’re stuck with stubborn lower belly fat, this is what actually works.” From aiming for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to help regulate hormones and support weight loss and drinking plenty of water throughout the day to help flush out toxins and support digestion to engaging in cardio as well as strength training activities to help burn calories and reduce fat, here's what Karishma suggests:

1. Clean eating

• Stay in a slight calorie deficit

• Focus on protein-rich, whole foods

• Avoid sugar, processed snacks, and unnecessary late-night munching

2. Cardio + strength combo

Include fat-burning cardio to help melt overall fat:

• Jumping jacks

• Mountain climbers

• High knees

3. Lower belly focused core workouts

Incorporate these into your routine:

• Reverse crunches

• Leg raises

• In and outs

• Military planks

• Flutter kicks

4. Lifestyle tweaks

• Sleep well (7–9 hours)

• Manage stress

• Stay hydrated

Losing stubborn belly fat takes time and effort, so be patient and consistent with your diet and workout routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

