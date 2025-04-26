Menu Explore
Want a flat tummy but struggling with belly fat? Fitness coach says ‘stop doing this 1 thing today’

BySanya Panwar
Apr 26, 2025 08:04 AM IST

How to achieve a flatter stomach? A US fitness coach shares one thing you need to avoid and 3 things you should be doing instead.

Reducing belly fat and achieving a flat stomach can be challenging, but not impossible. Fitness coach Reggie Macena shared an Instagram post on April 22 about one common mistake people make when trying to reduce belly fat and get in shape. Also read | No gym needed: This fitness trainer-approved daily routine will melt belly fat without crash diets

Do you want a flat belly? Here's what you need to do, according to a fitness trainer. (Representative picture: Freepik)
Do you want a flat belly? Here's what you need to do, according to a fitness trainer. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Combine weight training, cardio, high protein diet

In his post titled, 'If I struggled with belly fat I would stop doing this one thing today', Reggie said, “I have seen so many people in the gym trying to crunch themselves into a flatter stomach. That simply isn’t the best use of your time.”

He said, “When it comes to belly fat I think there is one very common mistake that we make. Belly fat is just body fat that has accumulated in your midsection. Doing crunches does not get rid of belly fat,” and added, “You are far better off doing a combination of weight training, cardio and a high protein diet. Think long term. Body fat accumulation took time and it will take time to get rid of it! Stay committed!”

How to lose belly fat?

So what should you do to get rid of belly fat? Reggie said, “What needs to happen is this...”

⦿ Body fat reduction through a caloric deficit

⦿ Effective weight training

⦿ Patience because it takes longer than you expect

What do you think is the most common mistake people make when trying to reduce belly fat? If you are trying to lose belly fat, consult with a healthcare professional or a certified fitness expert to create a personalised plan tailored to your needs and goals. You could also click here to check some tips that might be helpful.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

