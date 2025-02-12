Fitness trainer shares 7 ways to burn belly fat quickly and safely after 40: 'Aim to eat in a small caloric deficit'

Burning belly fat after 40 can be challenging, but there are effective ways to achieve your goals. Fitness coach Reggie Macena has shared a post about the 7 ways to help you burn belly fat quickly and safely. Also read | No gym needed: This fitness trainer-approved daily routine will melt belly fat without crash diets Here's a fitness trainer's tips to help you burn belly fat. (Representative picture: Pexels)

He wrote, “Ok, I’m only gonna give you the real stuff. That belly fat didn’t get here overnight. It took time to grow it and it’s gonna take time to get rid of it. Body fat accumulates slowly as we eat in excess. In 2025 we are gonna fight back. Here’s exactly what I’d start doing...”

In his post titled 'If I was over 40 and wanted to finally get rid of my belly fat in 2025', he shared his tips:

1. Accept that this is going take more than you have given in the past. In order to get different results you will have to try different things.

2. Start food journaling. Everything you eat, drink, time of day and quantity. Include all snacks. Even if it’s one bite. Track it for 7 days.

3. Begin incorporating more daily movement. Walking counts. I need you to get active. Aim for 6-8000 steps a day. It doesn’t seem like much but that will add up if you get in 5-6 days a week.

4. Start all your meals with a bottle of water. Most of us are poorly hydrated, and it’s impacting all areas of health. Water is like good medicine. Plus, that bottle of water will calm your appetite down before you eat.

5. Aim for 3 solid weight training sessions per week. Focus on the major muscle groups of your body. (Chest leg back) Aim to get stronger weekly.

6. Eat about 1 gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight. 170 pounds = 170 grams of protein.

7. Aim to eat in a small caloric deficit. A couple of hundred calories on most days of the week.

8. Ignore everyone else. This journey is yours. Find people on the same mission and get to work.

Remember to always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise program, especially after 40.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.