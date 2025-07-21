Nutritionist shares a fibre-rich chia seed smoothie recipe to boost weight loss

Chia seeds and their weight loss benefits seem to be the talk of the town when it comes to the wellness world. Scroll through social media or chat with a health enthusiast, and you will hear them raving about chia pudding, chia water, and of course, chia seed smoothies. It is no surprise this tiny superfood has become a go-to for those looking to shed extra kilos naturally. Chances are, you have also seen someone adding chia seed into their morning routine and wondered if it is really that effective. While chia seeds can absolutely support weight loss, it is not a magic fix. When combined with a balanced diet, regular workout, and proper sleep, they can help you reach your goals. Want to learn how to prepare chia seed smoothie? Find a simple, tasty smoothie recipe right here! This smoothie is satisfying and filling.(Adobe Stock)

Benefits of chia seeds for weight loss

Here are 6 reasons why chia seeds can be added to your weight loss diet:

1. High in fibre

Two tablespoons of chia seeds offer nearly 10 grams of dietary fibre, which is about 40 percent of the recommended daily intake, according to the US Department of Agriculture. High-fibre diets are linked to weight loss, as fibre slows digestion and keeps you full for longer. Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra also explains that fibre keeps you full and curbs unnecessary hunger pangs, helping reduce overall calorie intake.

2. Rich in omega-3s

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). These healthy fats can help reduce inflammation, support fat metabolism, and regulate appetite, key factors in effective weight loss.

3. Stabilises blood sugar

The high fibre and healthy fat content in chia seeds help slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. "This helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, which can prevent sudden energy dips and control cravings throughout the day," says Batra.

4. Boosts metabolism

A study published in Food Science & Nutrition highlighted that chia seeds help boost metabolism and support your body in absorbing fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K, thanks to their omega-6 content.

5. Improves gut health

Good digestion is crucial for weight loss. A study published in Food Science & Nutrition noted that chia seeds support healthy bowel movements by adding bulk to stool, reducing constipation, and supporting overall gut health.

Chia seeds can support healthy digestion.(Shutterstock)

6. Keeps you hydrated

“Chia seeds absorb up to 10 times their weight in water, helping retain fluids in the body,” suggests Batra. This keeps you hydrated and may help curb unwanted hunger pangs, supporting weight loss.

How to make a chia seed smoothie?

Follow this simple yet effective recipe to prepare a chia seed smoothie for weight loss at home, shared by Batra:

Ingredients:

100g plain curd (unsweetened)

3 tbsp fresh or frozen blueberries

1 tbsp soaked chia seeds (soak in water for 15–30 minutes)

1 tsp raw honey (optional)

1/2 cup water or unsweetened almond milk

Ice cubes (optional, for a chilled smoothie)

Steps to prepare it:

Mix 1 tbsp chia seeds with water. Let it sit for 15–30 minutes until gel-like.

Add curd to a blender to add a creamy texture. Curd will also provide protein and gut-friendly probiotics.

Toss in blueberries. This will add antioxidants, fibre, and natural sweetness.

Stir in the gelled chia seeds to add fibre, omega-3s, and fullness.

Add 1 tsp honey, or you may also skip it.

Add almond milk or water.

Blend until smooth and creamy. Add ice cubes if you like to drink it chilled.

Enjoy it in your breakfast to kickstart your metabolism and stay full for longer!