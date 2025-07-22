AIIMs gastroenterologist shares 6 things about starches you need to know: ‘Some feed your gut, others feed inflammation’

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a gastroenterologist who keeps sharing insights related to gut health and diet on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Dr Sethi’s Instagram profile is replete with diet and food tips that can help improve gut health, and also diet mistakes that can affect health, both in long and short term. On July 22, Dr Sethi shared a post explaining what starches can do to gut health. Also read | Gastroenterologist explains the 3 main ‘biotics’ for your gut health and how you can add them to diet Know what starches can do to gut health. (Shutterstock)

“I’m a stomach doctor. And I wish more people knew these 6 things about starches. Some feed your gut. Others feed inflammation,” Dr Sethi wrote.

In his post, he said:

1. Refined starches are not useful for the gut

White bread, pastries, crackers. They break down fast. Get absorbed early. Your gut microbes never even see them

2. Resistant starch is gut superfood

It resists digestion. Ferments in your colon. Feeds good bugs like Bifidobacteria and F. prausnitzii.

3. Top sources of resistant starch

Slightly green bananas cooked and cooled rice or potatoes, lentils and chickpeas, raw oats (overnight oats), Unripe plantains. This is prebiotic power.

4. Resistant starch leads to butyrate

Butyrate is the primary fuel for your gut lining. Lowers inflammation. Heals the gut. You want more of this.

5. How to get more resistant starch

Cook your rice or potatoes → cool overnight → reheat or eat cold. More resistant starch. Less sugar spike. More gut love. It’s called retrogradation. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares how simple food choices like ‘sourdough over white bread’ can improve your gut health

6. Your gut bacteria eat what you eat

Feed them smart starches. They’ll return the favor with better digestion, energy, and mood. Your microbiome knows.

Mindful eating can fuel gut health

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer, Alyve Health explained how mindful eating can contribute to good gut health. “Small, mindful shifts like chewing your food slowly, avoiding multitasking while eating, or taking a short pause before meals can significantly improve digestion, reduce bloating, and support long-term gut health,” said the nutritionist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.