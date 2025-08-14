No gallbladder? Nutritionist shares 6 simple food swaps to improve diarrhea, fatty liver: Use coconut oil instead of...

After gallbladder removal, the body may struggle with digesting fats due to the lack of stored bile. This can lead to symptoms like bloating, diarrhea, and fatty liver. Olivia Haas, a gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist, has highlighted some food swaps that can help alleviate these issues. Also read | Gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist shares 5 foods to 'save your gallbladder', reduce pain and dissolve gallstones After gallbladder removal, swap refined oils like canola and soybean oil with healthier options like avocado oil, olive oil, and coconut oil as these oils are rich in healthy fats and may be easier to digest. (Freepik)

Using food as medicine after gallbladder removal

Olivia shared on Instagram on August 5 a post titled 'Gallbladder gone: top nutrition swaps'. In it, she suggested 'food swaps to improve diarrhea, bloating, fatty liver' if you have 'no gallbladder'.

She wrote in her caption, “No gallbladder? Struggling with digestive issues: diarrhea, bloating, or fatty liver? Your body needs different support now — starting with simple food swaps! Most often, bloating, diarrhea, and fatty liver – some of the most common symptoms post gallbladder removal – are a result of fat malabsorption, a change in bile flow/ production, and an overwhelmed gut and liver.”

Olivia added, “Using food as medicine to address these causes above can be so impactful to help you get started improving these issues! These changes can calm your gut, support bile flow, and reduce liver stress—so you can finally feel good after eating again! Give these small swaps a try!”

6 food swaps to help alleviate digestive issues

By incorporating these dietary swaps, you may be able to alleviate digestive issues and support overall gut health after gallbladder removal.

Here's what Olivia suggested:

Swap fatty red meats with lean poultry, white fish, lean red meat, sirloin, venison Swap high-fat dairy with skyr yoghurt, cottage cheese goat products Swap gluten with rice, guten-free oats, fruits, veggies Swap refined oils like canola and soybean oils with avocado oil, olive oil and coconut oil Swap refined sugars with fruits Swap vegetables and temporarily opt for cooked veggies, soluble fibre, easy-to-digest veggies, and bitter veggies

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.