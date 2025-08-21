Harvard gastroenterologist shares 3 toxic bedroom items you should throw ASAP: Old pillows, air fresheners and…

Did you know some everyday items inside your bedroom that you use daily could be causing you deadly harm? In a post shared on June 14, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, shared a list of 3 items that are toxic and why you should get rid of them as soon as possible (ASAP). Many of the synthetic air fresheners release phthalates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) linked to health issues. (Shutterstock)

3 toxic things in your bedroom

Sharing a video featuring 3 toxic things in your bedroom you should throw out ASAP on Instagram, Dr Sethi wrote, “Did you know your bedroom might be silently affecting your gut, sleep, and long-term health? In this eye-opening video, Harvard and Stanford-trained doctor Dr Sethi breaks down 3 common items found in most bedrooms that you should throw out ASAP. From Air fresheners to old mattresses, these hidden dangers are often overlooked, but backed by science.”

Let's find out what these items are:

1. Old pillows

Pillows accumulate dust mites, sweat, and allergens over time. If yours is over 1 to 2 years old, it is probably time to replace it, Dr Sethi suggested.

2. Synthetic air fresheners

Many of the synthetic air fresheners release phthalates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) linked to respiratory issues and hormonal disruption. In one of the studies, 86 percent of air fresheners tested contain phthalates, which are chemicals associated with reproductive harm and asthma. Dr Sethi suggested using essential oils instead.

Per a September 2007 independent testing done by NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), phthalates were discovered in 86 percent (12 of 14) of air freshener products tested, including those marketed as “all-natural” or “unscented”. Phthalates are versatile chemicals, used as solvents in perfumes and fragrances, as softeners in plastics, as anti-foam agents in aerosols, and as sealants and adhesives.

3. Worn-out mattresses

Lastly, Dr Sethi advised that any mattress that is more than 7 to 10 years old can lower sleep quality and cause chronic back pain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.