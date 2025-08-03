FDA recalls 60,000+ pounds of butter over undeclared, ‘life-threatening’ milk allergens

Bunge North America Inc, based in Missouri, has voluntarily recalled 64,800 pounds of its NH European Style Butter Blend after it was found to contain undeclared milk, a major food allergen. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Class II risk classification for the recall on July 30, following its initiation on July 14, as per USA Today. Over 60,000 pounds of butter were recalled by the FDA across US.(Shutterstock)

This recall affects 1,800 cases of the product, each containing 36 blocks of butter blend packaged in white paperboard cases, reported Newsweek. It added that the product was distributed to 12 centers across the United States and one in the Dominican Republic.

Why the recall matters

According to Newsweek, milk is one of the nine major allergens that must be declared on food labels under US law. Failure to disclose milk content can result in severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, especially in children and those with milk allergies.

The FDA’s Class II classification indicates that the product could lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, although the risk of severe or life-threatening outcomes is considered remote.

Also read: Meet baby ‘Kelce Taylor’: Missouri couple names newborn after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Product details

Name: NH European Style Butter Blend

Manufacturer: Bunger Oils, Chesterfield, MO

Net weight per block: 1 pound

Total recalled: 64,800 pounds

Packaging: 36 blocks per white paperboard case

UPC Code: 1 00 78684 73961 2

Lot Code: 5064036503

The particular butter blend is believed to be used primarily by food manufacturers, rather than sold directly to consumers.

Expert warnings and allergic risk

Another report in The Healthy Reader’s Digest cited that milk allergies were among the most common in children, with potential symptoms ranging from vomiting and hives to life-threatening respiratory issues.

Dr Sebastian Lighvani, a New York-based allergist, told Newsweek, “Every three minutes in the US, someone lands in the emergency room due to food-related allergic reactions.” With estimates suggesting that 6.2 million Americans may have milk allergy, the omission of allergen information poses a significant risk.

More on Bunge North America

According to another USA Today report, Bunge North America is based in Chesterfield, Missouri, and is an agribusiness that produces and markets multiple food ingredients, including corn, wheat, rice, soybeans, and feed peas.

FAQs

Q1: What is the recalled product?

A: NH European Style Butter Blend by Bunge North America, packaged in 1-pound blocks.

Q2: Why is it being recalled?

A: The product contains undeclared milk, posing a health risk to individuals with milk allergies.

Q3: What does a Class II FDA recall mean?

A: It means the product may cause temporary or medically reversible harm, though serious health risks are unlikely.

Q4: Where was the product distributed?

A: To 12 distribution centres in the U.S. and one in the Dominican Republic.

Q5: Was the product sold directly to consumers?

A: It appears to be intended for use by food manufacturers, not direct retail sale.