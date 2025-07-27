Meet baby ‘Kelce Taylor’: Missouri couple names newborn after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Some parents go for traditional names. Others look to pop culture. One Missouri couple went all in, naming their newborn daughter Kelce Taylor after pop sensation Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. According to People, Liberty Hospital in Missouri announced the news on July 25 with a post that quickly caught attention. A photograph showed the baby girl bundled up with a yellow bow, resting on top of a Kelce jersey. Behind her, a sign featured her name and a cartoon version of Swift in cowboy boots. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City.(AP)

“We are so excited to announce the birth of the youngest Swiftie and newest member of The Kansas City Chiefs Red Kingdom,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. They added a playful nod to Swift’s recent album era: “Kelce Taylor is officially in her newborn era.”

Hospital staff even chimed in on the choice of name. “Our nurses say that baby Kelce loves her own special name,” the post read.

The Swift-Kelce connection

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 35, have been one of the most-watched celebrity couples since they started dating in 2023. Kelce, who serves as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has spent much of his offseason with Swift and fans can’t get enough of the pair’s public appearances.

Earlier this week, Kelce posted a series of personal images on Instagram. Among them were a cozy shot of the couple on a boat and a group picture from a trip to Montana. His brother, Jason Kelce, and their mother, Donna Kelce, were also part of the getaway, along with Swift’s brother, Austin.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it,” Kelce wrote in the caption.

Going public with love

A source told People that the decision to post pictures of Swift wasn’t just for fun. “It was intentional,” the insider explained. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

The source added, “They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever.”

Baby Kelce Taylor’s name might just be the ultimate sign of how big this couple’s cultural footprint has become.

FAQs

Why did the baby get named Kelce Taylor?

Her parents named her after the celebrity couple.

Where was baby Kelce Taylor born?

She was born at Liberty Hospital in Missouri.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still together?

Yes, they have been dating since 2023.

Did Travis Kelce post photos with Taylor Swift recently?

Yes, he shared pictures of them together on Instagram this week.