Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce not marrying anytime soon; final verdict on engagement rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not getting hitched anytime soon. Fans seemed excited this week after spotting a tiny detail in the Kansas City Chiefs star's photo. The 35-year-old's iPhone lock screen featured a photo of his pop-star girlfriend wearing a ring. “Did Travis propose?” one fan asked, while another one wondered if the two were ‘engaged’. Travis Kelce posted photos with Taylor Swift this week(Instagram)

However, the rumors were busted on Friday. Sources close to Kelce told TMZ that the photo shows Swift wearing the Chiefs TE's Super Bowl rings. The two are not engaged.

The said photo was a part of a carousel, which had 13 images - Swift's favorite number. The couple could be seen on a boat, in the snow, on an ice rink and in a grotto. However, it was the lockscreen that caused speculation.

“Is Taylor Swift engaged to Travis Kelce? Fans are swooning over Travis’ lockscreen. 🥹🤍” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Travis Kelce’s phone wallpaper being a picture of him and Taylor I’m in shambles,” another fan tweeted.

This was the first time Kelce shared photos with Taylor Swift on his Instagram since the two started going out in 2023. They went public in September that year. A photo of them holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October went viral.

Taylor Swift then attended multiple Chiefs games to support Travis. The two also shared an emotional moment after Kansas won the Super Bowl in 2024.

Last month, Swift and Kelce were spotted on a dinner date in New York. The ‘Love Story’ singer was holding her beau's hands as they loitered in the city ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

After the summer, PEOPLE cited sources to report that Swift is ‘really looking forward’ to supporting Kelce this season.

"Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she's not juggling a packed tour schedule," the insider noted.