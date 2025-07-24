Taylor Swift gets 13 new wax figures at Madame Tussauds museums; fans say ‘ok fine, I’ll go’

Taylor Swift is headed to Madame Tussauds again. In a first, the museum unveiled 13 new wax statues of the singer-songwriter on Wednesday. The wax figures of Taylor Swift(Photos: Instagram / swifttitude)

According to the museum, these figures will appear in 13 cities across four continents. Each figure will don an outfit inspired by the looks from her mammoth Eras Tour. The exhibit — which took 40 artists over 14 months to create — is in Las Vegas, Orlando, Nashville, New York, Hollywood, Budapest, London, Blackpool, Amsterdam, Berlin, Shanghai, Sydney, and Hong Kong.

This simultaneous unveiling is Madame Tussaud’s most ambitious project in its 250-year history. Before this, the museum had unveiled eight Lady Gaga figures in 2011 and seven Harry Styles figures in 2023.

It also brings Taylor’s statue tally to 14 — 35-year-old’s likeness was first set in wax in 2010.

This news has gotten all Swifties excited to visit the museums with one fan writing, “One is coming to Germany and I’m so excited” and another said, “okay, fine, i’ll go to madame tussaud’s” and one more said, “Never got to see the actual ttpd set in Australia, nice of them to give us the wax version.”

These wax figures are on display from July 24 for everyone to see.