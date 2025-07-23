Travis Kelce jokes he is Taylor Swift's ‘NFL hooker’: ‘I'm wearing nothing but…’

Travis Kelce might be a three-time Super Bowl champ, but on this week’s episode of New Heights, he downgraded his job title to something way more cinematic. While chatting with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took a wild turn during a discussion about the 1990 rom-com Pretty Woman, the Julia Roberts-Richard Gere classic where a wealthy businessman falls for a sex worker. Travis pitched an idea about making a 'Pretty Man' movie, and also named-dropped his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, reported TMZ. Travis Kelce calls himself Taylor Swift's 'NFL hooker'(Instagram)

During the recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis joked about making a Pretty Man movie. “I think we need to make Pretty Man,” Travis said, launching into a half-joking, half-pitch mode. “We need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class she doesn’t know where she is going, she doesn’t know how to drive a car.”

His brother Jason could not help himself and joked that the NFL star should play the lead like Julia Roberts and his girlfriend Taylor Swift could play Richard Gere's role.

“You are Pretty Man, you’re living your own Julia Roberts,” he said, barely getting the words out between laughs, while teasing his brother. Not missing a beat, Travis rolled with the joke and said he is Taylor's “NFL hooker.” “I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home,” he said. “I’m just an NFL stripper, that’s it. Just an NFL hooker," he added.

Travis actually has met Julia Roberts - and not in some distant Hollywood setting. It was backstage at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Dublin. During the episode, he threw that moment in as a cherry on top of the already ridiculous segment, calling himself and Roberts “basically the same person.”

FAQs:

1. What did Travis Kelce call himself on the podcast?

He jokingly called himself Taylor Swift’s “NFL hooker.”

2. What movie were the Kelce brothers talking about?

They were riffing on Pretty Woman, the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

3. What did Travis suggest as a remake?

He pitched a gender-flipped version called Pretty Man, with a female billionaire.

4. Did Travis really meet Julia Roberts?

Yes, they met backstage at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Dublin.