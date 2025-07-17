Bryan Braman cause of death: What type of cancer did the Super Bowl winner battle?

Former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman, who played for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, died Thursday at the age of 38. He had been receiving treatment for a rare and aggressive form of cancer, reported ESPN. Bryan Braman, who played for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, died Thursday at the age of 38.(@thomasrp93/ X)

Braman was diagnosed in February and underwent several surgeries while being treated in Seattle, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with medical expenses.

His agent, Sean Stellato, confirmed Braman’s death and said he had two daughters, ages 11 and 8.

The GoFundMe campaign raised $88,429. Former Texans player J.J. Watt donated $10,000, and other former teammates also donated, as per reports.

In an update posted in February, the GoFundMe organizer wrote, “He is required to have a 24-hour caregiver, but his insurance doesn't pay for housing for this program. He has no home currently as he has had to pay out of pocket for much of his treatment, and even sold his last vehicle to raise the money for the motel [for] this week.”

Also Read: Former NFL star Bryan Braman dies at 38 following long battle with rare cancer

Bryan Braman required CAR T-cell therapy

Braman’s treatment included CAR T-cell therapy. According to a June 20 update on the fundraising page, the American Cancer Society explains the therapy as "a way to get immune cells called T cells (a type of white blood cell) to fight cancer by changing them in the lab so they can find and destroy cancer cells," according to a USA Today report.

The update added, "His cells did re-infuse themselves, and did in fact start reproducing within his bone marrow. At first the mass did start to shrink, but then the cancer started fighting back."

Since then, Braman had more chemotherapy but faced serious challenges recovering from surgeries due to weakened immunity caused by the treatments.

His longtime agent, Sean Stellato, mourned his loss and said, "At Stellato Sports, Bryan Braman has always stood for strength, resilience and leadership, He is a pillar and a staple of the underdog. Now, in the face of cancer, he embodies those qualities more than ever," according to KPRC 2.