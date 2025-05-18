Ivanka Trump leaves sweet surprise for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback after his ‘exactly my type’ compliment

Ivanka Trump left a heartfelt message for a special admirer in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room after a visit to the White House. The gesture came after the admirer, a member of the Eagles, publicly complimented her looks, making for an unexpected but sweet exchange between the two. During a visit to the Eagles' training grounds, Ivanka Trump left a note for cornerback Eli Ricks, who had praised her looks online. (@IvankaTrump/X, @eliasricks/X)

What is Ivanka Trump’s sweet message for Eli Ricks?

Ivanka visited the Philadelphia Eagles' training facility with her family on Friday. During the tour, she seemed to specifically seek out cornerback Eli Ricks, who had gone viral the previous month for publicly declaring that Ivanka was “beautiful” and “exactly my type.” Her note for the player read, “Stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!” which she later posted on X in direct response to his April 28 declaration on social media, as reported by The New York Post.

She also shared videos and photos of her son, Theodore Kushner, enjoying a flag football session with his team on the practice field and exploring the Eagles’ training grounds.

Ricks previously posted on X, “Donald trump daughter is beautiful damn. After seeing her in person, Ivanka is exactly my type.” The post followed the California native's visit to the White House last month, where he celebrated his team's Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. During the visit, he couldn't help but notice Ivanka Trump, who has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009.

Rick’s response to Ivanka’s sweet note

Rick responded to the note left by Ivanka on X, reported by outreach, “My apologies, I owe you a glass of wine now xx!” as he was not available at the facility while Ivanka visited. Ricks, a former college football standout at LSU and Alabama, joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. During his rookie season, he played in seven games, mostly contributing on special teams as he worked to establish himself in the NFL.