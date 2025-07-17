Former NFL star Bryan Braman dies at 38 following long battle with rare cancer

Former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman died on Thursday after a long battle with a rare type of cancer. According to his GoFundMe page, the 38-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in February and had since undergone several surgeries in Seattle. The fund page was created to cover the expenses of his treatment. Bryan Braman, a former NFL linebacker, died at 38 following a prolonged fight with a rare cancer.(bryanbraman/Instagram)

Braman played six seasons in the NFL, three each for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans.

Bryan Braman's agent confirms his death

Braman's agent Sean Stellato confirmed the NFL player's death. His GoFundMe page raised over $88,000, with former Texans star J.J. Watt contributing $10,000 along with other teammates' contributions. Watt expressed his grief on social media after Braman's passing. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Rest in Peace brother. Gone far too soon."

Braman played seven seasons in the NFL from 2011 to 2017, where he made his mark as a fierce special-teams contributor. He capped off his career on the highest note possible, joining the Philadelphia Eagles during their 2017 playoff run and playing a key role by blocking a punt in the divisional round. That postseason culminated in a victory at Super Bowl LII, marking his championship win, which also happened to be his last appearance on the field, as reported by ESPN.

About Bryan Braman

Braman was born on May 4, 1987, in Spokane, Washington. His mother, Tina Braman-Fields, was a standout high school sprinter, holding the 100-meter record at her school. She was also a member of a state championship track team. The player has mostly kept his family details away from the spotlight. He is a father to two daughters, aged 8 and 11.