LeBron James-Mavericks rumors: Lakers get good news amid trade talks; 'He might stay'

The LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers relationship has been on the rocks for the past few weeks now. Speculations of the long-time Lakers player considering possible alternatives for this season first started when he opted into his $52.6 million option. James’ agent Rich Paul then hinted towards him exploring other options that are ready to “compete for a championship”. Recent developments, however, suggest that the four-time MVP plans on continuing with the Lakers and possibly even retiring with them in the near future. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers throws the ball back to a referee as he attends a 2025 NBA Summer League game between the Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images via AFP)

Fuel for the speculation

As per The Athletic’s reporting on Wednesday, there have been no direct conversations between James and the Lakers about a possible buyout or trade. Given how fast the regular season is approaching, fans and analysts alike now deem it highly unlikely for a possible exchange to happen this late in the offseason.

"Some sources take that a step further and posited that not only would James play out the upcoming season with the Lakers, but that he would also likely re-sign after the season with the intent to eventually retire in Los Angeles," wrote Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points on Wednesday. “There's also the possibility of LeBron making 2025-26 his final season, but either way, he would be retiring as a Laker.”

James’s frustration with the Lakers is quite evident ever since the Russell Westbrook trade. However, his pairing with the Lakers’ Luka Doncic also happens to be James’s best shot at securing a possible championship win this season, since that is what he’s aiming for. Moreover, his younger son, Bryce James, is set to enter his freshman year this season with the Arizona Wildcats. If he were to continue with the Lakers, James could possibly play with both his sons, Bryce and Broony, as part of the same team.

"After all this, how funny would it be if James not only stays with the Lakers this season, but then re-signs next summer because they still have his Bird rights? Again, sources close to the Lakers and around the league have indicated that still remains very possible, if not probable,” Irwin added.

Other teams clamor for James

According to ESPN, amid rumors that he planned to leave the Lakers, multiple other teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks, contacted Klutch Sports, James’s representation. There have been very limited talks on this front, however, which added to speculation that James might just be planning on continuing with the Lakers.

Following this season, James will be an unrestricted free agent. As reported by Sporting Network, multiple sources suggest that 2026-27 could possibly be James’s last season if not this year, and he’s more likely to finish his career off with the Lakers than any other team.

By Stuti Gupta