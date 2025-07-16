LeBron James Mavericks trade rumors: Lakers could get a massive boost; insider spills details

LeBron James' trade rumors could just turn out to be true, and the Dallas Mavericks are leading the pack. According to online sportsbook Bovada, Jason Kidd and co have +125 odds to land the NBA's All-time scorer. Other teams, like Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and the New York Knicks, are way behind. Insiders suggest the Los Angeles Lakers could gain a significant haul out of the trade. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers throws the ball back to a referee as he attends a 2025 NBA Summer League game (Getty Images via AFP)

NBA insider Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s Get Up suggested the Mavericks are 'exploring a blockbuster' to pair LeBron with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, creating a superteam. The trade would involve LeBron, in the final year of his two-year, $101.4 million contract, opting in to facilitate a move, Shams Charania reported ‘preliminary talks’ between the teams.

The Lakers could receive Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, multiple first-round picks (2026, 2028), and a pick swap, as per insiders. This package would bolster the Lakers’ frontcourt and draft capital, addressing their 2024-25 struggles (projected 42-40 record).

Anthony Davis would remain the centerpiece, with Gafford adding rim protection and Washington providing versatility.

The Mavericks, coming off a 50-win season and Finals appearance, see LeBron as the missing piece for a championship, leveraging his 19.0 PPG, 8.2 APG (2024-25) alongside Doncic’s playmaking.

Acquiring Gafford and Washington would deepen the Lakers’ frontcourt, complementing Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt. The draft picks provide flexibility to rebuild around Davis or pursue another star.

LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, has clarified that no official trade talks have taken place. He noted that the Lakers' roster decisions will play a big role in the 40-year-old's future with the team.

Meanwhile, James exercised his $52.6 million option with the Los Angeles Lakers for 2025-26, confirming that he will become the first player in NBA history to play a 23rd season. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists this past season. The NBA's all-time scoring leader has appeared in 1,562 regular-season games, 49 behind Robert Parish's mark of 1,611 — the most in league history.