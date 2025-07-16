MLB just brought back their teams' full uniforms for the All-Star game, fans say, ‘NBA, you're next’

For the first time in six years, MLB has brought back a tradition that fans have long missed: All-Star players wearing their own team’s full uniforms during the Midsummer Classic. And let’s just say, it looks really good. MLB reinstated team uniforms for the All-Star Game, a tradition fans missed for six years.(Chicago Clubs)

Gone are the matching All-Star jerseys that took over from 2021 through 2024. Instead, the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta saw National League and American League players don their traditional home and away uniforms, proudly repping their respective clubs.

Fans immediately took to social media

“Thank you ⁦@MLB for bringing back good all star jersey’s! This is what it is supposed to look like … players in THEIR uniforms not some make a quick buck clown show jersey! ⁦@MLBONFOX,” one X user called it out.

Another posted, “Players wearing their own jersey's makes the all star game WAYYYYY better and more authentic.”

“@NBA you’re next,” one wrote.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge expressed earlier in the day that he is “happy to see the change.”

“I thought that was something that was very special to me in my first All-Star, getting the chance to wear the Yankee uniform and go out there and represent New York.”

Judge claimed that expressing his opinion did not result in the change, but it probably means that he and other star players insisting on the practice of wearing team jerseys again were weighed heavily when the decision was taken.

“I think it's something cool for the fans, too,” Judge said.

MLB made the call in September 2024, announcing that the league was bringing back primary home and road uniforms for the All-Star Game to better represent players’ “hometown” teams.

However, the special All-Star uniforms haven’t been completely scrapped. They still made an appearance during All-Star Workout Day and the Home Run Derby. This year’s alternate jerseys paid tribute to the host city’s baseball roots, featuring designs inspired by the Braves’ retro uniforms and typeface, as well as elements from Truist Park’s aesthetic.

National League players suited up in home whites, while the American League took the field in their road uniforms, just like old times.