Caitlin Clark fan ejected during Fever vs Sun after Saniya Rivers calls him out - Watch

A fan, wearing a Caitlin Clark t-shirt, was ejected from the Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun game on Tuesday after Saniya Rivers allegedly called him out for ‘touching her’. Spectators from the scene posted videos showing officials taking a man out of the arena. He seemed like a Fever supporter and was wearing a Clark No 22 jersey. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) tries to get past Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22)(AP)

“A fan was escorted out of TD Garden for TOUCHING Saniya Rivers. She called it out immediately and he was escorted up the stairs and out. The fan appears to be an Indiana fan, as he was wearing a Fever tee and was seated courtside next to the CT player bench. #WNBA,” a fan, apparently on the scene, noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“A Caitlin Clark fan sitting courtside at the Fever vs Sun game tonight, got ejected after being reported to the refs by Saniya Rivers,” another one added, along with a video.

Fans booed the ejected fan and waved goodbye as he went up the stairs to the concourse. It's not clear at this time what he said or did to be ejected.

Meanwhile, the Fever led the Sun 54-49 at the time of writing this story. The game was in Q3.

Caitlin Clark to make WNBA All-Star 3-point contest debut

Clark will be in a 3-point contest for the first time in her pro career. She'll be joined by contest record holder Sabrina Ionescu, who last entered the contest in 2023 and hit 25 of her 27 shots in the final round, scoring 37 points. It was the most shots made in a 3-point contest in either the WNBA or NBA.

The Liberty’s star guard wanted to make sure she was completely healthy before officially entering the contest. She said she’ll be trying to break her own mark.

Clark's management team said earlier this year when she turned down competing in some fashion at NBA All-Star weekend that the young star wanted her first 3-point contest to be in Indianapolis at the WNBA weekend.

“I've never participated in a 3-point competition before, never practiced before, so go out there and have fun," Clark said before her team faced Connecticut in Boston on Tuesday night. "The lineup of people competing is tremendous so more than anything its going to be really great for our league and women's basketball as a whole. I'm just excited. The skills competition and that will be a really exciting time and will lead into Saturday and a really great game as well.”

Other participants in the 3-point contest are Washington rookie Sonia Citron and Los Angeles' Kelsey Plum.

The other players competing in the skills challenge will be New York's Natasha Cloud, Seattle's Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler, and Minnesota's Courtney Williams.

(With AP inputs)