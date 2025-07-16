MLB All-Star Game 2025: Kane Brown performs Georgia On My Mind, fans say he's ‘killing it’

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park has kicked off, with country superstar Kane Brown performing ‘Georgia On My Mind’ by Ray Charles. A video of the performance is also viral on social media. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: American singer and songwriter Kane Brown performs Georgia On My Mind prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Brown's rendition of the song was meant to honor Georgia music legend Ray Charles and pay homage to the state’s role in shaping American music.

Fans hailed Brown’s performance on X, saying the singer is “killing it” with his performance. Take a look:

Who else is set to perform at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

Other singers set to perform at the game include Hip-hop stars Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris, country superstar Zac Brown Band, and Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith. Dupri and Ludacris are expected to introduce the 2025 All-Stars with a hometown-inspired medley that will pay tribute to the city’s global music legacy. The Clark Atlanta University Mighty Marching Panthers and Essence Dance Line will join them for a performance. Zac Brown Band will perform the US National Anthem, while Smith will sing the Canadian National Anthem.

Notably, the first All-Star Game was played at Chicago’s Comiskey Park in 1933, when the American League won 4-2. At the time, the National League wore gray NL uniforms, and the AL wore the home uniform of their respective team. Babe Ruth hit the first home run, and launched a two-run shot in the bottom of the third inning.

The MLB All-Star Game is broadcasting on Fox in the US for those who have cable. It can be watched on your Fox affiliate, online on Fox.com or FoxSports.com and on the Fox mobile apps by logging in with your cable TV provider account.

Those who do not have cable subscription can watch the game on any live TV streaming service that offers Fox, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.