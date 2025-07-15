2025 MLB All-Star Game odds: Predictions for American League vs National League game

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is tonight, which means the National League will be aiming to take revenge for last year’s 5-3 defeat, while the American League would want to continue their winning streak. The drama is set to unfold at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday (July 15). Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh celebrates after winning the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP)

What’s in the National League’s favor?

With a 4-8 record, 2.01 ERA, and 31 strikeouts, Paul Skenes will be the obvious starting pitcher for the National League given how dominant he’s been on the field so far. His heavy fastball-slider mix will give the team a sharp edge over the opposing team’s hitters. Shohei Ohtani will be leading the team and has 32 home runs to go with a .276 average, 60 RBIs, 91 runs, and 12 stolen bases.

Here is the projected lineup for the National League:

• DH Shohei Ohtani (L)

• LF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R)

• 2B Ketel Marte (S)

• 1B Freddie Freeman (L)

• 3B Manny Machado (R)

• C Will Smith (R)

• RF Kyle Tucker (L)

• SS Francisco Lindor (S)

• CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)

What’s in the American League’s favor?

With a 10-3 record, 2.23 ERA, and 53 strikeouts to his name, Tarik Skubal will be the most probable choice for the American League to open play. His sharp breaking pitches, on-target command, and high velocity will provide the team a competitive edge in this game. Aaron Judge is slated to lead the team given his on-base skills in addition to his abilities with a power bat. Judge holds a .355 with 35 homers, 81 RBIs, and 85 runs.

Here is the projected lineup for the American League:

• 2B Gleyber Torres (R)

• LF Riley Greene (L)

• RF Aaron Judge (R)

• C Cal Raleigh (S)

• 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)

• DH Ryan O’Hearn (L)

• 3B Junior Caminero (R)

• CF Javier Baez (R)

• SS Jacob Wilson (R)

Betting odds

As per DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the latest projected odds for the upcoming game:

RUN LINE

American League -1.5 (+157)

National League +1.5 (-194)

MONEYLINE

American League -108

National League -112

TOTAL

7 (Over -121/Under -101)

The odds make it clear that the ball is currently in the American League’s favor to continue their streak. -108 suggests better odds of winning. Although Skenes gives the National League a runline edge, other factors currently show favor towards the other direction.

Live national coverage of the event will start at 7 PM ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

By Stuti Gupta