North Carolina, Georgia face severe flash floods; scary videos from Durham, Atlanta emerge

Several parts of North Carolina and Georgia faced severe flash floods on Wednesday, with radars indicating a possible tornado approaching Durham. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings across central NC and metro Atlanta. Locals said some of them were stranded in cars and roads filled up with water. Several parts of North Carolina and Georgia are under flash flood warnings(Unsplash)

Flash Flood Warnings in North Carolina and Georgia

North Carolina (Northeastern Carroll, Northwestern Baltimore, Harford Counties):

Issued: 7:21 PM EDT, July 9, 2025, until 10:30 PM EDT (NWS Sterling, VA).

Conditions: Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing 1.5–3.5 inches of rain, with an additional 0.5–1.5 inches possible at rates of 1–2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or imminent in areas like Hampstead, Manchester, Millers, Lineboro, Freeland, Bentley Springs, Maryland Line, and Norrisville.

Central North Carolina (Chatham, Alamance, Orange, Durham Counties):

Chantal dumped 8–10 inches of rain, causing record-breaking flooding. The Eno River in Durham crested at 25.63 feet, surpassing its previous record, and the Haw River reached 32.5 feet, the second-highest level on record. Over 100 roads in Chatham County were flooded, and NC 902 collapsed.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT, July 10 for central North Carolina, with new warnings issued due to ongoing heavy rain from Chantal’s remnants.

Georgia (Metro Atlanta):

Flash Flood Warning: Issued by NWS Atlanta at 6:52 PM EDT, July 9, 2025, for Atlanta, GA, until 10:45 PM EDT.

Thunderstorms produced heavy rain, with 1–3 inches already fallen and additional rainfall expected, causing flash flooding in urban areas, highways, and low-lying zones.

Videos from Atlanta show waist-deep water flooding streets, stranded vehicles, and debris-filled parking lots, particularly in areas like East Atlanta and Downtown Atlanta.

Durham Impact: The Old Farm neighborhood along the Eno River in Durham saw severe flooding, with 80 people rescued by boat earlier this week. New videos showed residents wading through knee-high water, and aerial footage captured inundated neighborhoods. High Meadow Road, Omega Road, Felicia Street, and Greymont Drive were heavily affected.