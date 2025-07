2025 MLB All-Star Game: American League vs National League game head-to-head record

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is fast approaching. Shohei Ohtani will be leading the National League against Aaron Judge’s American League this year. The stakes are high, and the plays have been laid. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (July 15) at Truist Park, Atlanta, in Georgia. Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

Here’s a look at how these two teams have historically fared against each other in the MLB All-Star Games in the past 30 years, as per the official MLB website:

2024: American League defeats National League by 5-3 on July 16

2023: National League defeats American League by 3-2 on July 11

2022: American League defeats National League by 3-2 on July 19

2021: American League defeats National League by 5-2 on July 13

2019: American League defeats National League by 4-3 on July 9

2018: American League defeats National League by 8-6 on July 17

2017: American League defeats National League by 2-1 on July 11

2016: American League defeats National League by 4-2 on July 12

2015: American League defeats National League by 6-3 on July 14

2014: American League defeats National League by 5-3 on July 15

2013: American League defeats National League by 3-0 on July 16

2012: National League defeats American League by 8-0 on July 10

2011: National League defeats American League by 5-1 on July 12

2010: National League defeats American League by 3-1 on July 13

2009: American League defeats National League by 4-3 on July 14

2008: American League defeats National League by 4-3 on July 15

2007: American League defeats National League by 5-4 on July 10

2006: American League defeats National League by 3-2 on July 11

2005: American League defeats National League by 7-5 on July 12

2004: American League defeats National League by 9-4 on July 13

2003: American League defeats National League by 7-6 on July 15

2002: 7-7 tie between the teams on July 9

2001: American League defeats National League by 4-1 on July 10

2000: American League defeats National League by 6-3 on July 11

1999: American League defeats National League by 4-1 on July 13

1998: American League defeats National League by 13-8 on July 7

1997: American League defeats National League by 3-1 on July 8

1996: National League defeats American League by 6-0 on July 9

1995: National League defeats American League by 3-2 on July 11

1994: National League defeats American League by 8-7 on July 12

FOX will start live national coverage of the match at 7 PM ET.

By Stuti Gupta