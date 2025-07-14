MLB All-Star Game 2025: When and where to stream?

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is fast approaching. Scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, the highly anticipated Midsummer Classic will continue its usual tradition of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone leading the American League against the National League, managed by Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB hall of fame pitcher CC Sabathia (52) celebrates after a home run during the 2025 All Star Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Following the conclusion of voting, rosters for both teams were made public as well. Shohei Ohtani will be leading the National League squad as Aaron Judge captains the American League. The nine starting hitters for both sides have been revealed as well.

Here are all the details on when and where to stream the game, according to ESPN:

When will the game take place?

The game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (July 15) at 8 PM ET.

Where can I watch the game?

FOX will be broadcasting the game live for the 26th time.

Those wishing to opt for non-cable options can also catch the game at FUBO. FUBO currently offers viewers a one-week free trial. Plans start at $84.99 per month for the Pro version and go up to $94.99 per month for the more expansive Elite version.

The service is currently operational in the US, Canada, France, and Spain and features prominent channels such as ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC among 200 others.

Schedule for other MLB All-Star Week Events

HBCU Swingman Classic: Friday (July 11) at 7 PM ET (MLB Network)

All-Star Futures Game: Saturday (July 12) at 4:10 PM ET (MLB Network)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: Saturday (July 12) at 7 PM ET (MLB Network)

2025 MLB Draft Day: Sunday (July 13) at 5 PM ET and Monday (July 14) at 11:30 AM ET (MLB Network/ ESPN)

T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Monday (July 14) at 9 PM ET (ESPN)

The American League beat the National League 5-3 last year. Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox was declared MVP in 2024.

By Stuti Gupta