MLB All Star Game 2025: Who's in, who's out? Check starters, schedule, ticket details, location and more

The much-anticipated All-Star game of Major League Baseball (MLB) saw a huge revelation on Wednesday with the league revealing which players will start. The selection has been done based on votes by baseball fans on the eight positional players and a designated hitter for each team. The game is set to take place at the Truist Park in Atlanta on July 15. Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs to clubhouse after defeating Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)(AP)

The MLB, so far, has only announced the starters for the All-Star game, and the full roster will be released on July 6. The starting pitchers for both teams have also been kept under wraps and MLB set to release it a day before the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

MLB All Star Game 2025: Who's In & Who's Out?

National League

Here are the players who will start for the National League

Catcher:

Will Smith, Dodgers

First Base:

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Second Base:

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

Third Base:

Manny Machado, Padres

Shortstop:

Francisco Lindor, Mets

Outfield:

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

Kyle Tucker, Cubs

Designated Hitter:

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

American League

Here are the players who will start for the American League:

Catcher:

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

First Base:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Second Base:

Gleyber Torres, Tigers

Third Base:

José Ramírez, Guardians

Shortstop:

Jacob Wilson, Athletics

Outfield:

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Javier Báez, Tigers

Riley Greene, Tigers

Designated Hitter:

Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles

MLB All-Star Game 2025: Schedule

The MLB All-Star game will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on July 15 at the Truist Park in Atlanta. Fox will broadcast the game live for TV as well as livestreaming audience.

MLB All-Star Game 2025: Tickets

Tickets for the MLB All-Star Game generally start around $259–$280 for standard seats on both primary and secondary marketplaces like SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, and StubHub. Mid-range seats often cost between $270 and $350, while premium options such as VIP or suite access can range from $600 up to $6,000. The average resale ticket price typically falls between $570 and $600, but it could go high depending on the demand.

Tickets can be bought from MLB's website, via ticketing platforms like SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, etc. Atlanta Braves members can purchase tickets via a special pre-sale offer on the Braves website.