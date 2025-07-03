MLB All Star Game 2025: Who's in, who's out? Check starters, schedule, ticket details, location and more
The MLB has announced the All-Star game starters for July 15 at Truist Park, Atlanta. Full rosters and starting pitchers will be revealed on July 6.
The much-anticipated All-Star game of Major League Baseball (MLB) saw a huge revelation on Wednesday with the league revealing which players will start. The selection has been done based on votes by baseball fans on the eight positional players and a designated hitter for each team. The game is set to take place at the Truist Park in Atlanta on July 15.
The MLB, so far, has only announced the starters for the All-Star game, and the full roster will be released on July 6. The starting pitchers for both teams have also been kept under wraps and MLB set to release it a day before the game.
Here's everything you need to know about the game:
MLB All Star Game 2025: Who's In & Who's Out?
National League
Here are the players who will start for the National League
Catcher:
Will Smith, Dodgers
First Base:
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
Second Base:
Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
Third Base:
Manny Machado, Padres
Shortstop:
Francisco Lindor, Mets
Outfield:
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs
Kyle Tucker, Cubs
Designated Hitter:
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
American League
Here are the players who will start for the American League:
Catcher:
Cal Raleigh, Mariners
First Base:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Second Base:
Gleyber Torres, Tigers
Third Base:
José Ramírez, Guardians
Shortstop:
Jacob Wilson, Athletics
Outfield:
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Javier Báez, Tigers
Riley Greene, Tigers
Designated Hitter:
Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles
MLB All-Star Game 2025: Schedule
The MLB All-Star game will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on July 15 at the Truist Park in Atlanta. Fox will broadcast the game live for TV as well as livestreaming audience.
MLB All-Star Game 2025: Tickets
Tickets for the MLB All-Star Game generally start around $259–$280 for standard seats on both primary and secondary marketplaces like SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, and StubHub. Mid-range seats often cost between $270 and $350, while premium options such as VIP or suite access can range from $600 up to $6,000. The average resale ticket price typically falls between $570 and $600, but it could go high depending on the demand.
Tickets can be bought from MLB's website, via ticketing platforms like SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, etc. Atlanta Braves members can purchase tickets via a special pre-sale offer on the Braves website.