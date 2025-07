Is Mike Breen retiring? Fact-checking viral social media rumors

A viral post on an NBA parody account on X claiming that ESPN commentator Mike Breen is set to retire caused quite a stir. Titled @ScamCharania, a play on NBA Insider Shams Charania's name, the X account claimed that Breen, 64, will hang his boots after three-decades in broadcasting. The post went viral, with some reputed NBA journalists also sharing it. However, as it turned out, it was a fake post made from a parody account.

Doris Burke and Mike Breen on the court before game three of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Seattle Sounders and the FC Dallas.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)