MLB All-Star Game 2025: Ludacris to Kane Brown - list of pregame performers, national anthem singer and more

The stage for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is all set up. The National League will be facing the American League on Tuesday (July 15) at Truist Park in what has been promised to be an engaging event. With big names like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in Atlanta for the event, the MLB has also announced the musical sensations gracing the occasion.

Who will be headlining?

As per the MLB’s official press release, Atlanta native Ludacris, who has been in the business for more than 25 years now, will be headlining the event. He will be joined by hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri on stage “in a unique hometown tribute to honor the city’s influence on global music with a medley inspired by Atlanta’s most music stars”.

“Together, their entrepreneurial spirit, chart-topping catalogs and relentless championing of local artists paved the way for Atlanta’s vibrant, genre-blending scene—and inspired the next generation to see the city as the pulse of modern music,” the press release further adds.

In addition, the duo will be joined by the Clark Atlanta Mighty Marching Panthers and Essence Dance Line on stage, along with country music sensation Kane Brown and industry pioneer Ray Charles with his rendition of “Georgia On My Mind”.

“The city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia have been home to many influential recording artists. Major League Baseball is proud to showcase some of the incredible talent from this area as part of the All-Star Game festivities,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business and Media, said of the selections in the press release.

“This celebration blends the passion of baseball with the pride of a region whose soundtrack has made such a profound impact around the world. Fans can tune in and enjoy a blend of country music and hip-hop performances that will help commemorate this year’s Midsummer Classic and honor the rich history of Atlanta.”

Who will be singing the national anthem?

Grammy award-winning band Zac Brown Band has been booked to “deliver a special performance that blends their signature Southern rock sound with heartfelt patriotism, singing the U.S. National Anthem”.

This is meant to be a celebration of their Atlanta roots and to help them pay tribute to their hometown. The Canadian national anthem will be sung by singer and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith, who has won over eight million TikTok followers with her musical prowess.

The game is scheduled to start coverage at 7 PM ET on FOX.

By Stuti Gupta