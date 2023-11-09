Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett at 2023 CMA Awards

Late American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was honoured at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, November 8. The Margaritaville singer died on September 1 at the age of 76. With a stellar career in the music industry spanning decades, Buffett is gone but not forgotten. He is revered to date for his tropical rock music genre, which portrays a lifestyle known as “island escapism.” During the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Mac McAnally, and Zac Brown joined forces to honour the late icon. Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally perform at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Seth Herald(REUTERS)

They performed a medley of Buffett's hit songs, with Chesney, 55, and McAnally, 66, starting off with an acoustic version of A Pirate Looks at Forty. While seated on two stools, the country singers sang together and played acoustic licks to the 1974 hit song. In a heartfelt moment, McAnally during the lyric- “Jimmy made a whole world full of friends,” changed it to “just a few friends,” before saying “Thank you, Jimmy.”

Jackson, 65, and Zac Brown, 45, then said goodbye to Buffett by singing Adios My Friend. Towards the end of the moving ensemble, they all joined forces for Buffett's iconic 1977 hit song- Margaritaville. With photos of Buffett being shown in the background, the whole audience joined in to celebrate and honour the legendary musician, singing, “Salt! Where’s the damn salt!” during the famous chorus.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about the moving tribute. One emotional fan wrote, “Max, Kenny, Zac and Alan gave an amazing tribute worthy of our hero!” One more fan said, “Amazing Tribute! I sure hope the Coral Reefer Band carries on with Mac or Zac to NEVER replace, but EXTEND Jimmy's Party!! After all, Jimmy may have Waved Bye. Bye, but remember There is a PARTY at the End of the World! KEEP IT GOING!!!”

