New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) have decided to organise franchise-based ‘professional national leagues’ in several key sports disciplines at the grassroots and developmental levels. Sports Ministry, SAI to launch franchise national leagues for key disciplines

These leagues — they are aimed at identifying, nurturing and broad-basing talent – will be backed by corporate houses while the National Sports Federations (NSF) will provide the technical conduct.

“The government aims to create a sustainable and inclusive model for sports excellence by aligning the interests of corporate sector with the objectives of sports development. The national leagues are expected to generate interest in sports, attract investment and inspire youngsters to take up competitive sport as a career choice,” Sports Ministry officials aware of the development told HT.

SAI and the ministry will draw up the organisational framework of these leagues. “The government will provide the ecosystem or umbrella support for the organisation of the national leagues. It will create the framework on which it will be run and even encourage corporates to support it,” a ministry official said.

The structure of the league will depend on the nature of the sport.

National sports federations currently conduct various age-group national championships at domestic level.

To be sure, the leagues organised by SAI do not clash with those run by the federations. A Sports Ministry official said: “Ministry and SAI will not venture in cases where there are already professionally-run national leagues with enough competitive exposure to athletes. In cases where there is scope, the Sports Ministry and SAI will organise it as a joint effort.”

To start with, these leagues will be organised in disciplines where age-group national leagues are already being conducted under SAI’s ‘ASMITA – Sports For Women’ programme.

“It will be held in disciplines which have the scope/area to organise national leagues but it has not kickstarted as yet,” said people aware of the development.

“Creation of national leagues is aimed at enhancing sports professionalism across the country. This transformative move seeks to create a structured platform for athletes to showcase their talent, paving the way for a robust sports ecosystem.”

To strengthen the initiative, the ministry is likely to rope in the corporates involved in the sports academies ecosystem. Talented athletes from the leagues will be provided support like those under Khelo India.