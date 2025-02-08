Ludacris says he has ‘no idea’ of when the next instalment of Fast and Furious will begin: ‘Waiting on updates myself’

American filmmaker-actor-rapper Ludacris has said he has no idea about the next instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, suggesting that fans may have to wait longer than expected for updates. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the rapper and actor—who plays tech expert Tej in the multi-billion-dollar series—revealed that even he is unsure when production will begin, confirming that the project remains in limbo. Ludacris says he has no idea about the next instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise

This uncertainty is likely to fuel speculation, especially as Fast X ended on a major cliffhanger and the franchise’s conclusion has been planned as a two-part finale. While director Louis Leterrier is still on board and Vin Diesel has promised a grand send-off, Universal has yet to give the official green light, leaving the timeline unclear.

"I'm waiting on updates myself, man. I wish I could give you some info, but I wouldn't want to give you the incorrect info. All I can say for now is that I'm waiting to get it, and I know we've been working very long and hard on it in order for it to be what it needs to be: to be the last installment and bring everything together," he said.

In another interview with US Weekly, he also reflected on the franchise’s legacy, saying: "But I do know that the [25th] anniversary is coming up of the very first one [2001’s The Fast and the Furious]. There’s rumours of there being one more installment, so we shall see."

Recently, the 47-year-old appeared alongside Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in a Super Bowl advertisement. Speaking about the close bond shared by the cast, he said, "We don’t throw around that word family loosely. We say it all the time, but we really mean it. What I mean by that is … if you think of any other movie franchise, I can guarantee you — for the most part — that when people yell ‘cut’ and they leave from shooting the movie, they’re not still spending holidays together. It’s like the best thing ever. It’s always great to reunite, but I just saw both of them not too long ago, so we don’t have to be shooting anything for us to be reuniting."

Discussing the franchise’s lasting appeal, Ludacris noted that it continues to resonate with audiences.

"The franchise is so huge, it never really goes away. There’s always something that may be an extension of it or a rebirth of it that’s going to continue, because people love this car culture, and they love what each of the characters stand for so much. I feel like they live vicariously through these characters in many ways," he concluded.