MLB All Star Game: Weather forecast predicts heat and humidity; Check full advisory of what to wear and avoid

Fans are gearing up for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia in Truist Park on Tuesday (July 15). With fears of rising temperatures and sticky conditions in the area, fans attending the outdoor event are advised to follow due precautions for a pleasurable experience. The MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta is set for July 15, amid concerns of heat and humidity. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Weather forecast

Fox 5 reports a gradual drying trend to follow through given declining chances of rain over the weekend, from Saturday’s 40% to Monday’s 20%. These numbers, however, are slated to go up on the day of the match and then peak come Thursday. Cool skies at night will provide some respite from the heat as temperatures swing in the lower 60s and 70s. The local forecast at Truist Park for Tuesday by Fox 5 states that heat index values are expected to feel like 100-103 degrees.

"We're not going to be looking at as much wet weather into the weekend," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes. "That heat and humidity really take hold across north and central Georgia, and that's gonna stick around through early next week."

Advisory precautions for attendees

“Temps are going to be in the 90s, but rain is also possible. So, make sure you have a hat, sunscreen, and a poncho, just in case. You might also want to have a small towel on hand, but make sure that it fits in an MLB-approved bag,” says a report by The Weather Channel.

“Monday is going to be pure steamy Georgia summer, so stay hydrated. You can bring in one sealed bottle of water under 32oz. Players should rethink those heavy suits and go with something light, breathable, and moisture-wicking. Scattered thunderstorms may have players and fans alike running for their umbrellas.”

Given the predicted heat and humidity, forecasters have advised to stay hydrated and limit exposure to heat during peak hours to avoid distress. Attendees must also exercise caution and stay alert for fast-developing storms in the area given the higher predicted chances of precipitation.

