MLB Home Run Derby: What is least amount of homers in the All-Star event? Is Cal Raleigh on the list?

The 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday at Truist Park saw Jazz Chisholm Jr record the fewest home runs (three) in a single round since the timed format began in 2015. Fan favorite Cal Raleigh got 17 homers and Oneil Cruz topped with 21. Brent Rooker, 17, James Wood, 16, Matt Olson, 15, and Jazz Chisholm Jr did not make it to the semifinal. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Home Run Derby standings after round one

1. Oneil Cruz, 21

2. Junior Caminero, 21 homers

3. Byron Buxton, 20

4. Cal Raleigh, 17

5. Brent Rooker, 17

6. James Wood, 16

7. Matt Olson, 15

8. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3

Lowest Home Run totals

Jason Bay (2005, Pittsburgh Pirates): 0 HRs

Format: Outs (two innings, five outs each)

Bay failed to hit any home runs, the all-time low

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2025, New York Yankees): 3 HRs

Format: Timed (3 minutes or 40 pitches)

Chisholm struggled, homering once in his first 15 swings

Mark McGwire (1987, Oakland Athletics): 2 HRs

Format: Outs (two innings, five outs each)

Cal Ripken Jr. (1991, Baltimore Orioles): 3 HRs

Format: Outs (three rounds, ten outs each)

Ripken tied for the lowest in the 1991 event

2025 Derby

Chisholm hit 3 HRs in the first round, the lowest since the 2015 timed format, affected by fatigue and heat. Oneil Cruz (21 HRs, 513-foot homer) and Cal Raleigh (17 HRs, switch-hitting) led the charts.