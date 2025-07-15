MLB Home Run Derby: What is least amount of homers in the All-Star event? Is Cal Raleigh on the list?

The 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday at Truist Park saw Jazz Chisholm Jr record the fewest home runs (three) in a single round since 2015
The 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday at Truist Park saw Jazz Chisholm Jr record the fewest home runs (three) in a single round since the timed format began in 2015. Fan favorite Cal Raleigh got 17 homers and Oneil Cruz topped with 21. Brent Rooker, 17, James Wood, 16, Matt Olson, 15, and Jazz Chisholm Jr did not make it to the semifinal.
