Cal Raleigh enjoys sweet family moment at MLB Home Run Derby; dad pitches, brother catches - Watch

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, nicknamed ‘Big Dumper’, put up a top show at the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta. The 28-year-old was accompanied by his father, Todd Raleigh, who pitched, and his 15-year-old brother, Todd Raleigh Jr, catching. The emotional moment was captured on camera. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Home Run Derby aired live on ESPN and ESPN2 at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, with Raleigh, the MLB home run leader (38 HRs), aiming to be the first catcher and switch-hitter to win. His father, Todd, a former college coach at Tennessee and Western Carolina, threw pitches, while T, a 6’3” travel ball player, caught.

Todd, who coached Cal since age one, left college coaching in 2011 to focus on family, a decision culminating in this Derby moment.

“What a moment for the Raleigh family. Dad throwing, Cal hitting, T catching,” one person reacted to the family moment on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Cal Raleigh looks like the middle stage pokemon evolution next to his little brother and his dad,” another fan added on social media.

“Cal Raleigh got hit by a pitch in the Home Run Derby...by his dad 😂,” a third fan tweeted.

After the first round ended, Matt Olson finished short of the semifinal. He went homerless in the bonus round to finish with 15 homers, sending Cal Raleigh to the semifinals along with Junior Caminero, Oneil Cruz and Byron Buxton.

The standings

1. Junior Caminero, 21 homers

1. Oneil Cruz, 21

3. Byron Buxton, 20

4. Cal Raleigh, 17

5. Brent Rooker, 17

6. James Wood, 16

7. Matt Olson, 15

8. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3