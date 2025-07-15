Patrick Zalupski net worth: Here's how much potential Tampa Bay Rays owner earns

Patrick Zalupski, a real estate developer from Jacksonville, Florida, could become the new owner of the Tampa Bay Rays in a $1.7 billion acquisition of the MLB franchise. Zalupski, the CEO of Dream Finders Homes, is close to finalizing a deal for the Rays, which is set to be competed at the end of the 2025-26 MLB season, The Athletic reported. Patrick Zalupski (L, Source: Board of Trustees, University of Florida) and Tampa Bay Rays third base Junior Caminero (Source: Reuters)

The Athletic revealed that Zalupski and his other co-owners have an agreement in principle with current Rays owner Stu Sternberg. Sternberg had bought the Tampa Bay Rays for $200 million in 2004, but the franchise was struggling in recent times under him. Even Major League Baseball commissioner, Rob Manfred, had urged Sternberg to sell the franchise.

Along with Zalupski, Bill Cosgrove, owner of Union Home Mortgage in Ohio, is part of the consortium that will take over the Rays.

Patrick Zalupski Net Worth

Patrick Zalupski's estimated net worth is $1.7 billion, as per Forbes. The Builder Magazine, which tracks the major figures in the real estate development industry, estimated his net worth slightly lower at $1.3 million. According to a report by insider traders, Zalupski owns 1,999,507 shares in his company, Dream Finders Homes, amounting to around $56.47 million. He also receives a salary of $6,750,000 for his role as the CEO of the company, the report notes.

Also read: Joy Taylor fired by Fox Sports? Charlie Dixon's sexual battery lawsuit controversy explained

Zalupski founded Dream Finder Homes in 2009 and built 27 homes in its inaugural year. Since then, the company has expanded to over 10 states with over 35,100 homes built till September 2024, as per Zalupski's bio on the Board of Trustees of Florida State University, where he has served since February 2023.