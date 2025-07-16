Caitlin Clark fumes at referee, drops F-bomb after teammate ‘punched’ at Fever vs Sun - Watch

Caitlin Clark's shooting slump dragged on as the Indiana Fever clashed with the Connecticut Sun, and in the third quarter, her frustration hit a boiling point. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against the Connecticut Sun during the first half at the TD Garden on July 15, 2025. (Photo by Brian Fluharty / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

After an out-of-bounds call was challenged by Connecticut’s coach, Clark approached referee Mike Price for clarification, but the conversation didn’t go well. Visibly agitated, she had to be restrained by team personnel as tensions flared.

Though it’s unclear what exactly sparked her fury, going just 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep certainly wasn’t helping her mood.