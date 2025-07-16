Caitlin Clark fumes at referee, drops F-bomb after teammate ‘punched’ at Fever vs Sun - Watch

Caitlin Clark struggled in a game against the Connecticut Sun, shooting 2-of-8. Frustration boiled over during a referee discussion.
Caitlin Clark's shooting slump dragged on as the Indiana Fever clashed with the Connecticut Sun, and in the third quarter, her frustration hit a boiling point.
After an out-of-bounds call was challenged by Connecticut’s coach, Clark approached referee Mike Price for clarification, but the conversation didn’t go well. Visibly agitated, she had to be restrained by team personnel as tensions flared.
Though it’s unclear what exactly sparked her fury, going just 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep certainly wasn’t helping her mood.