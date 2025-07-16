Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Caitlin Clark fumes at referee, drops F-bomb after teammate ‘punched’ at Fever vs Sun - Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 07:25 AM IST

Caitlin Clark struggled in a game against the Connecticut Sun, shooting 2-of-8. Frustration boiled over during a referee discussion.

Caitlin Clark's shooting slump dragged on as the Indiana Fever clashed with the Connecticut Sun, and in the third quarter, her frustration hit a boiling point.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against the Connecticut Sun during the first half at the TD Garden on July 15, 2025. (Photo by Brian Fluharty / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against the Connecticut Sun during the first half at the TD Garden on July 15, 2025. (Photo by Brian Fluharty / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

After an out-of-bounds call was challenged by Connecticut’s coach, Clark approached referee Mike Price for clarification, but the conversation didn’t go well. Visibly agitated, she had to be restrained by team personnel as tensions flared.

Though it’s unclear what exactly sparked her fury, going just 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep certainly wasn’t helping her mood.

News / Sports / US Sports / Caitlin Clark fumes at referee, drops F-bomb after teammate ‘punched’ at Fever vs Sun - Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On