Caitlin Clark groin injury update: Will Fever star miss games? When can she return? Coach spills details

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark suffered a groin injury in the final minute of an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday at TD Garden, raising concerns about her availability for upcoming games. The 23-year-old was visibly emotional as she was taken to the bench, adding to her challenging 2025 WNBA season marked by multiple injuries. Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark sits on the bench after a groin injury(AP)

Caitlin Clark groin injury update

Indiana coach Stephanie White said that Clark ‘felt a little something in her groin’. She further added that Clark will get evaluated and ‘see what happens from there’.

After completing a bounce pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell for a layup with about 40 seconds remaining, Clark held the inside of her right thigh before walking over and banging her head against the stanchion in apparent frustration.

Read More: Caitlin Clark fumes at referee, drops F-bomb after teammate ‘punched’ at Fever vs Sun - Watch

Clark, the 2024 No. 1 pick, missed nine regular-season games and the Commissioner’s Cup final in 2025 due to a left quad strain and a left groin injury. Before 2025, she never missed a game in her collegiate or pro career. Since returning on July 9, she’s averaged 12.0 points, 9.3 assists, but struggled with shooting (35% or lower in six straight games).

Will Caitlin Clark miss games?

The Fever have not ruled Clark out for their next game against the New York Liberty tomorrow.

The Fever (9-10) went 3-2 without Clark during her earlier groin absence, including a 94-86 win over the Wings. Kelsey Mitchell (20 points) and Aari McDonald have filled the gap, but Clark’s 13 assists in her July 14 return against the Wings highlight her value.

Read More: Caitlin Clark fan ejected during Fever vs Sun after Saniya Rivers calls him out - Watch

When can Caitlin Clark return?

No official return date is confirmed, pending medical evaluation. Clark’s prior groin injury sidelined her for two weeks (June 24–July 9), but her quick return to practice on July 7 suggests a shorter recovery if the injury is minor.