Who is Raymond Boodarian, suspect in Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca's Los Angeles shooting?

Raymond Boodarian was identified as the suspect in the shooting of the American Idol music supervisor and her husband in Los Angeles. Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found at around 2:30 PM local time on Monday after officers were called to their home in Encino. Police, on a welfare call, found blood on the front door. Raymond Boodarian was identified as the suspect in Kaye and Thomas Deluca's shooting(X)

Boodarian was arrested on Tuesday. He is 22 years old and is also from Encino, police confirmed.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing," a spokesperson for American Idol said, according to NBC News.

"Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

Who is Raymond Boodarian?

Boodarian, 22, is from Encino, Los Angeles, near the victims’ home on White Oak Avenue. Authorities believe he had no prior relationship with Kaye or Deluca.

Boodarian allegedly entered the couple’s six-bedroom home through an unlocked door while it was unoccupied, as per local media. He unlocked the door and the couple came home when he was there. Officers, as per NBC News, confirmed that there was a confrontation and the suspect shot both victims multiple times.

It is unclear if Boodarian is facing charges at the moment. We do not know if he has an attorney. On July 10, neighbors reported a possible armed suspect hopping a fence, leading to two LAPD calls for a potential burglary, but officers couldn’t enter the “highly fortified” home.

Who were Robin Kaye and Deluca?

Robin Kaye: A music supervisor for American Idol (2009–2023, ~300 episodes), Kaye won multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Awards and worked on shows like Lip Sync Battle and Miss Universe.

Thomas Deluca: A singer-songwriter, Deluca released Down to the Wire (1986) and Street Rock (2022), writing for artists like Kid Rock.