Pete Alonso or Paul Skenes: Who will be MLB All-Star MVP? Here's how to vote

As the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game is underway at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday (July 15) fans get a chance to vote for the Most Valuable Player of the game. National League first baseman Pete Alonso (20) of the New York Mets hits a three run home run during the sixth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Among the players in contention are Paul Skenes, who opened the pitching for the National League and took out the first three American League hitters. Then there was 'Polar Bear' Pete Alonso, who's 3-run homer for the National League in the sixth inning set Truist Park buzzing with applause.

Also in contention is Corbyn Carrol, who hit a solo blast by depositing a homer in the right field seats, further extending the lead for the National League.

With a lot of the game still to go, fans are already spoilt for choices when it comes to voting for the MVP.

How To Vote For MLB All-Star MVP?

Here are the steps to follow to vote for the Most Valuable Player in the MLB All-Star game 2025. Voting is open during the game.

Step 1: Visit the official MLB MVP voting page at MLB.com/all-star/mvp-vote once the ballot is open (typically from the 6th inning to the end of the game).

Step 2: Select one player from either the American League or National League list of All-Star participants.

Note: Only one vote per person is typically allowed.

National League Wins The All-Star Game

National League emerged victorious in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, securing the win through a Home Run Swing-Off, a format used to break the tie after regulation innings.

The clutch performance was led by Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who delivered a powerful display at the plate to help clinch the win for the NL.