Adele enjoys date night with fiancé Rich Paul at NBA match amid music hiatus

British singer-songwriter Adele made a rare public appearance with fiancé Rich Paul at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game in NBA over the weekend, as she continues her extended Hiatus from music. The couple was seen courtside at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, looking cheerful despite the Lakers' loss. Adele was spotted with fiance Rich Paul enjoying a game of basketball

The 36-year-old singer opted for a stylish gray button-up shirt paired with matching pants. She completed the look with a tan jacket and gold jewelry. Paul, on the other hand, kept things casual in a black long-sleeved top and a white baseball cap.

This outing comes months after Adele revealed her indefinite hiatus from music during a performance in Germany in September 2024. “I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break,” she told fans. “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I want to live my new life that I’ve been building,” she added.

Her last performance was in November 2024, marking the end of her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas. During that period, the Grammy winner — who shares an 11-year-old son, Angelo, with ex-husband Simon Konecki — had expressed her hopes of having a child with Paul once her residency wrapped up.

Though Adele and Paul usually keep their relationship out of the public eye, they’re occasionally spotted enjoying quiet date nights and attending sports events. Their romance first made headlines in July 2021 when they were photographed together at the NBA finals. In 2022, she sparked engagement speculation after wearing a striking pear-shaped ring to the Brit Awards.

While the couple remains private, Adele offered subtle insights into their relationship during her Las Vegas shows between 2022 and 2024.