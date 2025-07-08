Idaho murders: Here's why victim Kaylee Goncalves' family wants to refund whopping GoFundMe donations

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the University of Idaho students murdered by Bryan Kohberger, said that they are trying to refund more than $85,000 they received on a GoFundMe that was launched during the suspect’s trial. Kohberger has been accused of brutally stabbing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. Why slain Kaylee Goncalves' family wants to refund donations (kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

The crowdfunding campaign, which raised $85,583, closed before the plea deal, so the family will have now to handle the returns. Steve Gonclaves, Kaylee’s father, told TMZ that he will not "bait and switch these beautiful people like [Latah County Prosecutor] Bill Thompson did to our family.”

‘Please give me time to figure out the best way to do this’

Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, a deal that will help him dodge the death penalty. The plea deal made the Gonclaves family furious, and they expressed their anger in various posts on their page on Facebook. In one of those posts, the family explained that they needed some time to figure out how to return the GoFundMe donations.

“I am sorry if you don't agree with our recent decisions on the plea deal. BK literally is too afraid to die, but he wasn't afraid to kill. BK wanted a plea deal and he was given one. Kaylee wasn't offered a plea deal. The state is showing BK mercy by removing the death penalty. BK did not show Kaylee ANY mercy,” the Facebook post read.

It added, “People tell us we should be happy with life in prison without parole as he will never get out(how is that not a win they ask) well the death penalty also means life on death row. We knew it would be decades before he ever would face the firing squad. We knew that his execution was not going to happen anytime soon, BUT his life on DEATH ROW while serving his time would have been much worse than serving his time as life in prison. He doesn't deserve life in prison. He deserved life on death row. Also people say that the Goncalves don't want justice, they want vengeance. Well let me ask you a question about that...if your 21yr old daughter was sleeping in her bed and BK went into her house with the intention to kill her and he did, by stabbing her MANY times, as well as beating her in the face and head while it was clear that she fought for her life...what would you want? Justice or vengeance ? Maybe a little bit of both? I'm curious how you all would feel. It gets so old having people say we want vengeance and make it sound like we are animals for having those feelings... I just find it so hard that so many people are judging us and they have never stepped foot in our shoes.”

Talking about the fundraiser, the family wrote, “Many people are talking about our Gofundme and returning everyone's money. I understand this is a priority for many people. Please give me time to figure out the best way to do this. I can't just ask gofundme to reimburse everyone, as the money has already been deposited into my bank account, and is no longer held by gofundme. Steve and I need a few days alone to process what has just happened. It is so hard to describe what we are going through right now. It is VERY mentally and emotionally exhausting. My whole body aches, from my fingertips to my toes. Please give us some grace, I promise we won't skip town.”