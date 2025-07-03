Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has finally admitted to killing four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. He pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, a deal that will help him dodge the death penalty. Kohberger is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty: Over 2 years after Idaho murders, 5 chilling questions remain unanswered (Kyle Green/Pool via REUTERS REFILE)(via REUTERS)

The judge asked Kohberger, “Did you kill and murder Madison Mogen, a human being?”

Kohberger, wearing a too-short tie and slacks, replied, “Yes.” He repeated the same answer for the three other victims.

“I accept the plea. I direct that it be entered,” the judge, according to the New York Post.

However, even as the two and a half-year saga seems to have finally come to a close, five chilling questions remain unanswered.

Five questions that remain unanswered in the Idaho case