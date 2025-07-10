'Why Ben Askren needs a GoFundMe': Ex-UFC star's lung transplant, hospitalization details raise questions

Former MMA champion and UFC star Ben Askren underwent a double lung transplant, his wife revealed in a Facebook post. In a new video posted on Wednesday, the 40-year-old could be seen lying on a hospital bed, speaking about his severe case of pneumonia. He admitted that he ‘died four times’ during the procedure. Ben Askren's GoFundMe resurfaced amid health crisis(GoFundMe)

Soon, a GoFundMe page in Askren's name resurfaced, leaving several of his fans confused about the former UFC star needing donations for his treatment. They criticized UFC for ‘not paying’ fighters ‘enough’.

“Probably the most sensible advice a fighter has ever given. Even the superstars of this sport are woefully underpaid. The most likely end to that road is the same as Bonnar, BJ or Ben Askren. Death, CTE or having to put up a gofundme for life saving treatment/surgery,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

A GoFuneMe page, raising funds for Askren's treatment, has raised £3,235. It was made by a close family friend. It was created on June 29.

“Tragically, Ben has faced a devastating and unexpected battle for his life after a severe lung failure left him on a ventilator and ECMO for weeks,” the page reads.

The organizer further adds that Askren's ‘lungs have not healed, and he is now officially on the transplant list’.

“This is a hopeful but critical turning point, and we are praying he stays strong enough to receive the gift of new lungs. His family has shown incredible courage through countless hospital days, holding onto every small milestone — from Ben opening his eyes to squeezing their hands — while waiting for a miracle.”

“There is still $260,000 needed to cover the remainder of Ben’s medical expenses, including the transplant procedure, post-op rehabilitation, and specialized recovery care.”

Jake Paul, too, made a plea for Ben Askren's donations.

After the transplant, the former MMA champ's wife issued an update.

"We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant," she wrote. “We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift. It still doesn't feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just five weeks ago. So much can change so quickly. Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own. I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now. I can't wait to tell Ben all about it. I'm hopeful that in the coming weeks, Ben will be able to give the next update.”

Askren won three Big 12 championships and two NCAA Division I championships in wrestling at Missouri, adding gold medals at the 2005 Pan American Championships and 2009 World Championships. He reached the quarterfinals at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Askren made an unsuccessful boxing debut on April 17, 2021, losing to Jake Paul by TKO in the first round.