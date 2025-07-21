Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce overtake Brittany and Patrick Mahomes in sports world's power couple rankings

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift- a match made in the pop-sports duo world have crossed a new milestone. Given their prestige, personal brand, and audience influence, the pair has managed to overtake one of the NFL’s most loved couples and Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes, to rank in the Bleacher Report’s list of the ‘Top 10 Celebrity Power Couples in the Sports World'. Singer Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and his partner Brittany Mahomes. (REUTERS)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s ranking

In the recently released list by Bleacher Report, fans were taken aback to see Patrick and Brittany Mahomes being left off the list. Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end Kelce and pop star Swift, however, emerged proud in the third spot.

When speaking about what both bring to the table, Bleacher Report writes, “On paper, it's a blockbuster crossover: the world’s most streamed pop star links up with a Super Bowl-winning tight end who suddenly started speaking like he spent a semester abroad in a Swiftie group chat. Swift brings chart-topping anthems and a global fanbase. Kelce brings touchdowns, charm, and an oddly timed code-switch once he paired with Swift.”

“Their relationship has played out like a PR fever dream—high-fiving moms in VIP boxes, handholding on the field postgame and Travis proudly tossing up the 'T' like he’s trying to nab a backstage pass.”

The pair’s relationship, which first went public in late 2023, has been the subject of headlines ever since. Be it courtside appearances or concert performances, the two know how to strike a balance and support each other without stealing too much of the spotlight. From constant shoutouts to snappy pap appearances, fans of the pair are constantly left wanting more of the couple.

Full list of ‘Top 10 Power Couples in the Sports World’

Here is the full list, as ranked by Bleacher Report:

10. Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes

9. Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson

8. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

7. Ciara and Russ Wilson

6. Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman

5. Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry

4. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

3. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

2. Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

1. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods

By Stuti Gupta